India’s Jehan Daruvala Shines at F2 Sprint Race | Wins maiden feature race in Monza

Jehan Daruvala’s brilliant drive on track saw him take his first win of the F2 season as he won his first feature race at Monza, Italy on Sunday. After three challenging rounds, the Prema rider finished third in the sprint.

Jehan' 1️⃣st Victory of the Season 🏎️ and 4️⃣th Race overall 🤩 🇮🇳'an racer @DaruvalaJehan returns to the podium finishing at the third-place in the Formula 2 Sprint race at Italy's historic Monza race track Many Congratulations Jehan! Keep up the momentum 👍

With 31 points from this weekend, he clinched fifth place in the standings with 126 points. The final round will be held in Abu Dhabi in November, 2022 and he still has a chance of finishing in third place in the championship.

The Indian racer is in his third and likely final season in Formula 2. He recently tried a Formula 1 car with McLaren, but a race seat for next season looks difficult at the moment.

With this big victory, the 23-year-old driver also added his fourth overall career victory in F2 and his first ever in the Feature race category. Astonishingly, Daruvala finished on the top podium in Monza last year as well, where he won the second sprint race. It was also his sixth top-three finish at Monza and second win at the track after the Indian won there last year.

Jehan said after the race:

“What a weekend! It’s been a long time coming. We’ve had the win taken away from us for one reason or another on more than one occasion this year.

“But we’ve kept our heads down, kept believing, kept pushing and we’ve finally done it.

“And what a venue to do it at too! Monza is up there with one of my all-time favorite tracks and standing on the top step of this incredible podium, out over the main straight with the Indian national anthem playing out, feels so, so special.”

