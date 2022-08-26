India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup | You will be surprised to see the names on this list!

- Advertisement -

Asia Cup 2022 is commencing on 27th August 2022, although Sri Lanka was the official host of the tournament, the tournament will take place in UAE instead due to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan will lock horns to win the prestigious Asia Cup 2022 trophy.

Asia Cup is highly dominated by batters but we have seen some wonderful wicket-takers across the years. In this blog, we will check out India’s top 5 highest wicket-takers in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format and all the participating teams will try to perform best in the Asia Cup and prepare for the upcoming T20 world cup. This T20 competition is considered a rehearsal for the World Cup which will take place in October.

As they say, “batters win you games, and bowlers win you tournaments”. So all the bowlers would try different tricks in the competition and will find new ways to fool the batter.

India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia cup

Rank Bowler Wickets 1. Ravindra Jadeja 22 2. Irfan Pathan 22 3. Ravichandran Ashwin 18 4. Sachin Tendulkar 17 5. Kapil Dev 15

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup from India. The Indian Rockstar with his left arm orthodox bowling has bamboozled a total of 22 batters in 18 matches with an economy of 4.56.

Jadeja has played in the last 5 Asia Cups i.e. 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018. In those tournaments, Ravindra perhaps has underachieved with the bat in hand. However, recently he has been in fabulous form with the bat. Be it Test Cricket or white ball format, he scores runs pretty easily and with authority as well.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone if he contributes with both cricket ball and bat. Team India needs a player like him to deliver and brings balance to the entire playing XI.

Irfan Pathan

At the 2nd position, we have another left-hand bowler, but a fast bowler this time, his name is Irfan Pathan. Irfan has been the fan favorite, whether it is with the ball in hand or recently with a mike in hand. Irfan also has 22 wickets, but he has got them at a much quicker rate. This left-arm swing bowler took only 12 games to reach the mark.

Well, Irfan has played the 50-over Asia Cup matches and thus he has bowled more overs than Jadeja. Thus Irfan despite the same number of wickets comes at number 2 in the list of India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup. Irfan was the top wicket-taker of the 2004 edition with 14 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is another surprising name on the list. This magician with the red ball sits at number 3 in the list of Indian players with the most Asia Cup wickets. Ashwin has 18 wickets in 11 Asia Cup matches. The economy of 4.86 speaks volumes about his capabilities with a white ball as well.

Ashwin had lost his place in the white ball setup for India. He also missed the 2018 Asia Cup. However, with some serious performances in the IPL and also for India in the white ball matches, this Tamil Nadu ace has won the trust of selectors.

Sachin Tendulkar

This list of India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup is full of surprises. Sachin Tendulkar does feature at the top of the pile of highest Indian scorers in the Asia Cup and now he occupies the number 4 position amongst the Indian players with India’s highest Asia Cup wickets as well.

Sachin has 17 wickets to his name, with his leg spin bowling in 15 innings. He played in 1990, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2004, and 2012 Asia Cup editions and the bowling economy of 4.76 is simply quite brilliant.

Kapil Dev

India’s legendary all-rounder, 1983 World Cup winning captain, and one of the four best all-rounders of the previous generation, Kapil Dev features at number 5 amongst the Indian bowlers with the most Asia Cup scalps. The great Kapil Dev has got 15 wickets in 7 matches. Amazingly, the all-rounder had taken just 54.5 overs to get the 15 batters out.

In the 1990-91 Asia Cup, Kapil Dev took 9 wickets which were the most by any bowler in that particular tournament.

