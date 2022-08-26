Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIndia’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup | You will be surprised...

India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup | You will be surprised to see the names on this list!

-- Advertisement --
By Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Updated:
India's highest wicket takers in Asia cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Reddit
- Advertisement -

Asia Cup 2022 is commencing on 27th August 2022, although Sri Lanka was the official host of the tournament, the tournament will take place in UAE instead due to the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan will lock horns to win the prestigious Asia Cup 2022 trophy.

-- Advertisement --

Asia Cup is highly dominated by batters but we have seen some wonderful wicket-takers across the years. In this blog, we will check out India’s top 5 highest wicket-takers in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the T20 format and all the participating teams will try to perform best in the Asia Cup and prepare for the upcoming T20 world cup. This T20 competition is considered a rehearsal for the World Cup which will take place in October.

-- Advertisement --

As they say, “batters win you games, and bowlers win you tournaments”. So all the bowlers would try different tricks in the competition and will find new ways to fool the batter. 

India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia cup

RankBowlerWickets
1.Ravindra Jadeja22
2.Irfan Pathan22
3.Ravichandran Ashwin18
4.Sachin Tendulkar17
5.Kapil Dev15

Ravindra Jadeja

India's highest wicket takers Asia cup- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times

Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup from India. The Indian Rockstar with his left arm orthodox bowling has bamboozled a total of 22 batters in 18 matches with an economy of 4.56.

-- Advertisement --

Jadeja has played in the last 5 Asia Cups i.e. 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018. In those tournaments, Ravindra perhaps has underachieved with the bat in hand. However, recently he has been in fabulous form with the bat. Be it Test Cricket or white ball format, he scores runs pretty easily and with authority as well.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise for anyone if he contributes with both cricket ball and bat. Team India needs a player like him to deliver and brings balance to the entire playing XI.

Irfan Pathan

India's highest wicket-taker in Asia cup - KreedOn
Image Source- NDTV Sports

At the 2nd position, we have another left-hand bowler, but a fast bowler this time, his name is Irfan Pathan. Irfan has been the fan favorite, whether it is with the ball in hand or recently with a mike in hand. Irfan also has 22 wickets, but he has got them at a much quicker rate. This left-arm swing bowler took only 12 games to reach the mark.

-- Advertisement --

Well, Irfan has played the 50-over Asia Cup matches and thus he has bowled more overs than Jadeja. Thus Irfan despite the same number of wickets comes at number 2 in the list of India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup. Irfan was the top wicket-taker of the 2004 edition with 14 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin wicket-taker in Asia Cup- KreedOn
Image Source- ICC Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin is another surprising name on the list. This magician with the red ball sits at number 3 in the list of Indian players with the most Asia Cup wickets. Ashwin has 18 wickets in 11 Asia Cup matches. The economy of 4.86 speaks volumes about his capabilities with a white ball as well.

Ashwin had lost his place in the white ball setup for India. He also missed the 2018 Asia Cup. However, with some serious performances in the IPL and also for India in the white ball matches, this Tamil Nadu ace has won the trust of selectors.

Sachin Tendulkar

India's highest wicket takers Asia cup-KreedOn
Image Source- NDTV Sports

This list of India’s highest wicket-takers in the Asia Cup is full of surprises. Sachin Tendulkar does feature at the top of the pile of highest Indian scorers in the Asia Cup and now he occupies the number 4 position amongst the Indian players with India’s highest Asia Cup wickets as well.

Sachin has 17 wickets to his name, with his leg spin bowling in 15 innings. He played in 1990, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2004, and 2012 Asia Cup editions and the bowling economy of 4.76 is simply quite brilliant.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev in asia cup- KreedOn
Image Source- ESPN

India’s legendary all-rounder, 1983 World Cup winning captain, and one of the four best all-rounders of the previous generation, Kapil Dev features at number 5 amongst the Indian bowlers with the most Asia Cup scalps. The great Kapil Dev has got 15 wickets in 7 matches. Amazingly, the all-rounder had taken just 54.5 overs to get the 15 batters out.

In the 1990-91 Asia Cup, Kapil Dev took 9 wickets which were the most by any bowler in that particular tournament.

READ | Top 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Saurabh Sameer Karmarkar
Saurabh’s love for Test cricket has no limits. He indulges himself in listening to experts talking about Test cricket. Saurabh absolutely loves the way Aussies play the game. He is quite new to football, but football fever has taken complete control of him. He is an ardent Bayern Munich fan. Saurabh loves to write about sports. Other than sports, he is a voracious reader, a fitness freak, loves physics, loves to stay away from social media, and a Mechanical Engineer too!
Previous articleIndian Women golfers begin their campaign in style | Women’s World Amateur Championship 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Top 5 controversial moments in the history of the Asia Cup- KreedOn

Top 5 most controversial moments in the history of Asia Cup...

Cricket
memorable moment in asia cup- KreedOn

Top 5 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup | Moments to...

Cricket
Can we see Indian legend Virat Kohli regain his consistency in Asia Cup 2022? - KreedOn

Can we see Indian legend Virat Kohli regain his consistency in...

Athletes
Ind vs wi 4th t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West...

Cricket Predictions