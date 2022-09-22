Big News! India’s first MotoGP Race to be held in Noida’s Buddh Circuit in 2023

- Advertisement -

MotoGP, the premier motorcycle race, will be held in India for the first time at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida in 2023.

The good news for the fans as the ticket price going to be affordable and the event should remain accessible to all while maintaining its exclusivity, Pushkar Nath, chief operating officer of Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports, mentioned on Wednesday.

Dorna Sports, which owns the commercial rights for MotoGP, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fairstreet Sports to host the premier two-wheel racing championship in India for seven years.

This isn’t the first time that a major racing event has visited India. Formula One (F1 Race), a motor racing championship, organized the “Indian Grand Prix” from 2011 to 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

However, it left the country for several reasons, mainly because it had to pay high taxes after being classified by the government as entertainment and not a sport.

Pushkar Nath, chief operating officer of Fairstreet Sports said:

“If you see the latest updates from the government, motorcycle racing has been identified as a sporting event now. Earlier, it was not”

In 2012, the price of a season ticket for the Indian Grand Prix started at Rs 3,000 and ended at Rs 21,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned in a statement that it is a matter of great pride for the state to host such a globally prestigious mega sporting event. He said,

“Not only will the event boost the hospitality and tourism sectors, but it will also put UP on the global platform. Our government will provide all the necessary support to make this event a huge success,”

MotoGP is also planning to introduce MotoE, an electric motorcycle race in India, but for now, the main focus is on successfully hosting the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’.

Carlos Ezpeleta, sporting director of Dorna Sports, mentioned that the circuit that was able to host a Formula 1 race, can of course accommodate a Moto GP race in terms of circuit layout, infrastructure, and safety. He further added,

“The impact of this in terms of hotel rooms, etc, near to the circuit is going to be significant. The (hotel and road) infrastructure is there which is not the case around many circuits in the world”

