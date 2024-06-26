India’s Equestrian Star Anush Agarwalla Set to Shine in Paris Olympics

- Advertisement -

Anush Agarwalla, an Asian Games medalist, has been chosen by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) to represent the country in the dressage event at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Agarwalla secured this position by outperforming his close competitor, Shruti Vora, with higher average scores.

This selection is a landmark for India as it marks the nation’s first-ever participation in the Olympic dressage competition. Historically, Indian riders have mostly competed in eventing categories.

Agarwalla, riding his horse Sir Caramello Old, has consistently achieved the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times since the qualification period began last year. Meanwhile, Vora, an experienced rider, met the required MERs twice earlier this month.

After evaluating the recent performances of both contenders, Agarwalla emerged victorious with an average score of 67.695 percent, surpassing Vora’s 67.163 percent.

Vora, riding her horse Magnanimous, secured her second MER of the year by finishing second at the Brno Grand Prix in the Czech Republic with a score of 68.174 in the dressage event, thus becoming eligible for Olympic qualification.

