India’s Elite VALORANT Teams Battle for $66,000 Prize Pool; Champions to Represent Nation at VCT Ascension Pacific

NODWIN Gaming, in partnership with Riot Games, is set to host the LAN playoffs of the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia Split 2 at the NODWIN Gaming Arena in Chattarpur, Delhi, India from June 25-28.

Following an intense league stage, Revenant Esports and Velocity Gaming topped Group A, while True Rippers and Orangutan led Group B. These four premier VALORANT teams from South Asia will now compete in the LAN playoffs, vying for a spot in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Ascension event in Japan and a share of the $66,000 (approximately INR 55 lakhs) prize pool. The champions will take home $20,000 (approximately INR 16.7 lakhs).

This LAN event promises an exceptional and unforgettable experience, bringing together fans and players for an intense and thrilling competition. The action will also be streamed live on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channel. OMEN by HP is the tournament’s title partner, and Philips is the styling partner.

The OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2024 commenced earlier this year, heralding an exciting competitive season. This tournament, with its dual-split format, is a crucial event for South Asian teams aiming to qualify for the VCT Ascension 2024: Pacific. The upcoming Split 2 LAN Playoffs are poised to elevate VALORANT in India, building on previous successes and advancing the game’s competitive scene significantly.

