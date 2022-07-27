India’s Doping Crises Explained | Major Concern for Country’s Reputation | 5 Indian Athletes disqualified for CWG 2022

- Advertisement -

A big concern revolves around Indian contingents for Commonwealth Games 2022 as they are making headlines over the rising waves of alarming doping cases. Recently, five Indian players from the CWG contingent – three athletes and two para-athletes have failed their dope tests.

Indian athletes with these banned substances found in their blood and urine tests create a huge problem and burden on both the government entities and the fans. The prevalence of doping in sports has been rising. To limit the increasing number of positive doping cases, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) holds regular testing in two different ways. One of them is in-competition testing, wherein athletes are tested for banned substances during a competition.

The 2nd one is out-of-competition testing to prevent the practice of doping during the off-season. The athletes who are included in the ‘Registered Testing Pool’ are required to provide NADA accurate information, usually on a half-yearly basis.

NADA is usually very consistent with out-of-competition testing, which is considered a necessity in the context of India’s doping field.

What is Doping?

Doping is regarded as ethically wrong practice. Doping is the practice of using banned chemical substances by athletes which are known as PED (performance enhancing drugs).

It is a global problem. Doping is the misuse of certain substances to enhance performance and stamina. These substances help the body transport more oxygen to muscles.

Doping Crises in India?

As per the latest report by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), India ranks third on the list of doping violations. Doping unfortunately remains a major cause of concern created by athletes all around the world.

In 2019, a total of 152 doping violations were reported in India, only behind Russia (167) and Italy (157). It was also found that about 17% of the world’s total doping infringers were by Indian athletes. As per the report, published by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), 1,181 Indian athletes failed dope tests between 27 May 2009 and 22 June 2021.

Indian athletes who have failed dope test ahead of CWG 2022

Sprinter S. Dhanalakshmi tested positive for banned drugs just a few days ahead of the Commonwealth games 2022. The 24-year-old Dhanalakshmi has been ruled out of the Games with a provisional suspension. She was a part of the athletics team for the Birmingham CWG 2022.

High and triple jumper, Aishwarya Babu also tested positive for banned drugs. She was handed provisional suspensions. She tested positive in a test taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai last month.

A member of the Women’s 4x100m relay team is set to be taken out from the Indian squad after testing positive for a banned drug.

Aneesh Kumar, a para discus thrower, and Geeta, a para powerlifter also tested positive for banned substances. NADA officials collected them “out of the competition” dope samples. Geeta tested positive for anabolic steroid while diuretics and masking agent Hydrochlorothiazide were found in Aneesh’s sample.

