India’s Contingent for Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Ready to Take on the World

The Paris 2024 Olympics is just around the corner, and India is set to make an indelible mark with a contingent of 117 athletes—70 male and 47 female. These sportsmen will compete in sixteen disciplines, highlighting the country’s growing strength in athletics, shooting, hockey, and more. The Indian competitors are backed by a robust support staff of 140 officials and are determined to surpass their previous Olympic records, especially the historic seven medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Starting July 26th, these athletes will represent India on the international stage. India’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics includes 117 athletes across various sports. Here’s the complete list of athletes:

India’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Athletics

Sarvesh Kushare: men’s high jump Neeraj Chopra : men’s javelin throw Kishore Kumar Jena: men’s javelin throw Avinash Sable : men’s 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudary: women’s 3000m steeplechase Akshdeep Singh: men’s 20km racewalk Vikas Singh: men’s 20km racewalk Tajinderpal Singh Too r: men’s shot put Paramjeet Bisht: men’s 20km racewalk Suraj Panwar: men’s 20km racewalk mixed relay Priyanka Goswami: Mixed marathon racewalk Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi: men’s 4x400m relay Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan: men’s 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh: men’s 4x400m relay Amoj Jacob: men’s 4x400m relay Muhammed Anas Yahiya: men’s 4x400m relay Abdulla Aboobacker: men’s triple jump Praveen Chithravel: men’s triple jump Jeswin Aldrin: men’s long jump Annu Rani: Women’s javelin throw Pahal Kiran: women’s 400m, women’s 4x400m relay Jyothi Yarraji : women’s 100m hurdles Ankita: women’s 5000m Jyothika Sri Dandi: women’s 4x400m relay Poovamma Raju Machettira: women’s 4x400m relay Subha Venkatesan: women’s 4x400m relay Vithya Ramraj: women’s 4x400m relay Prachi: reserve athlete Mijo Chacko: reserve athlete

Archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara Tarundeep Rai Pravin Jadhav Deepika Kumari Bhajan Kaur Ankita Bhakat

Badminton

Boxing

Equestrian

Golf

Shubhankar Sharma: men’s individual Gaganjeet Bhullar: men’s individual Aditi Ashok: women’s individual Diksha Dagar: women’s individual

Hockey

PR Sreejesh Harmanpreet Singh Jarmanpreet Singh Hardik Singh Vivek Sagar Prasad Mandeep Singh Shamsher Singh Abhishek Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Rajkumar Pal Sukhjeet Singh Amit Rohidas Gurjant Singh Manpreet Singh Sumit Nilakanta Singh Sanjay Jugraj Singh Krishan Pathak

Judo

Tulika Maan: women’s 78kg+ category

Rowing

Balraj Panwar: men’s single sculls

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan: men’s dinghy Nethra Kumanan: women’s dinghy

Shooting

Sarabjot Singh: men’s 10m air pistol Arjun Singh Cheema: men’s 10m air pistol Arjun Babuta: men’s 10m air rifle Sandeep Singh: men’s 10m air rifle Aishwary Pratap Tomar: men’s 50m rifle 3P Swapnil Kusale: men’s 50m rifle 3P Anish Bhanwala: men’s 25m rapid fire pistol Vijayveer Sidhu: men’s 25m rapid fire pistol Anant Jeet Singh Naruka: men’s skeet Prithiviraj Tondaiman: men’s trap Manu Bhaker : women’s 25m pistol, 10m pistol Esha Singh: women’s 25m pistol Rajeshwari Kumari: women’s trap Shreyasi Singh: women’s trap Elavenil Valarivan: women’s 10m air rifle Ramita: women’s 10m air rifle Sift Kaur Samra: women’s 50m rifle 3P Anjum Moudgil: women’s 50m rifle 3P Raiza Dhillon: women’s skeet Maheshwari Chauhan: women’s skeet Rhythm Sangwan: women’s 10m air pistol.

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj: men’s 100m backstroke Dhindhi Desinghu: women’s 200m freestyle

Table Tennis

Manika Batra Sreeja Akula Archana Girish Kamath Ayhika Mukherjee (reserve athlete) Sharath Kamal Harmeet Desai Manav Thakkar G Sathiyan

Tennis

Weightlifting

Wrestling

This comprehensive list showcases India’s diverse representation across various sports disciplines at the upcoming Olympics.

Conclusion

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, India has a golden chance to shine on the international sports arena. Equipped with a talented team of athletes from different sporting backgrounds, the nation wants to outperform its past achievements and inspire future generations. The diversity of disciplines that include athletics, shooting and wrestling underlines India’s quest for quality in different spheres. As the countdown continues to the games, millions hang their hopes on these athletes who look forward to giving their best shot. Through determination and skill, India wants to achieve new heights and create memorable moments in Olympic history.

