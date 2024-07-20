Sunday, July 21, 2024
India's Contingent for Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Ready to Take on the World

India's Contingent for Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Indian Athletes Ready to Take on the World | KreedOn
Image Source: The Quint
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
3 mins read
Updated:
The Paris 2024 Olympics is just around the corner, and India is set to make an indelible mark with a contingent of 117 athletes—70 male and 47 female. These sportsmen will compete in sixteen disciplines, highlighting the country’s growing strength in athletics, shooting, hockey, and more. The Indian competitors are backed by a robust support staff of 140 officials and are determined to surpass their previous Olympic records, especially the historic seven medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Starting July 26th, these athletes will represent India on the international stage. India’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics includes 117 athletes across various sports. Here’s the complete list of athletes:

India’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympics

Athletics

  1. Sarvesh Kushare: men’s high jump
  2. Neeraj Chopra: men’s javelin throw
  3. Kishore Kumar Jena: men’s javelin throw
  4. Avinash Sable: men’s 3000m steeplechase
  5. Parul Chaudary: women’s 3000m steeplechase
  6. Akshdeep Singh: men’s 20km racewalk
  7. Vikas Singh: men’s 20km racewalk
  8. Tajinderpal Singh Toor: men’s shot put
  9. Paramjeet Bisht: men’s 20km racewalk
  10. Suraj Panwar: men’s 20km racewalk mixed relay
  11. Priyanka Goswami: Mixed marathon racewalk
  12. Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi: men’s 4x400m relay
  13. Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan: men’s 4x400m relay
  14. Rajesh Ramesh: men’s 4x400m relay
  15. Amoj Jacob: men’s 4x400m relay
  16. Muhammed Anas Yahiya: men’s 4x400m relay
  17. Abdulla Aboobacker: men’s triple jump
  18. Praveen Chithravel: men’s triple jump
  19. Jeswin Aldrin: men’s long jump
  20. Annu Rani: Women’s javelin throw
  21. Pahal Kiran: women’s 400m, women’s 4x400m relay
  22. Jyothi Yarraji: women’s 100m hurdles
  23. Ankita: women’s 5000m
  24. Jyothika Sri Dandi: women’s 4x400m relay
  25. Poovamma Raju Machettira: women’s 4x400m relay
  26. Subha Venkatesan: women’s 4x400m relay
  27. Vithya Ramraj: women’s 4x400m relay
  28. Prachi: reserve athlete
  29. Mijo Chacko: reserve athlete
Archery

  1. Dhiraj Bommadevara
  2. Tarundeep Rai
  3. Pravin Jadhav
  4. Deepika Kumari
  5. Bhajan Kaur
  6. Ankita Bhakat

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu: women’s singles
  2. Ashwini Ponnappa: women’s doubles
  3. Tanisha Crasto: women’s doubles
  4. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: men’s doubles
  5. Chirag Shetty: men’s doubles
  6. HS Prannoy: men’s singles
  7. Lakshya Sen: men’s singles

Boxing

  1. Nikhat Zareen: women’s 50kg
  2. Preeti Pawar: women’s 54kg
  3. Jaismine Lamboria: women’s 57kg
  4. Lovlina Borgohain: women’s 75kg
  5. Amit Panghal: men’s 51kg
  6. Nishant Dev: men’s 71kg

Equestrian

  1. Anush Agarwalla: Individual Dressage

Golf

  1. Shubhankar Sharma: men’s individual
  2. Gaganjeet Bhullar: men’s individual
  3. Aditi Ashok: women’s individual
  4. Diksha Dagar: women’s individual

Hockey

  1. PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh
  3. Jarmanpreet Singh
  4. Hardik Singh
  5. Vivek Sagar Prasad
  6. Mandeep Singh
  7. Shamsher Singh
  8. Abhishek
  9. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
  10. Rajkumar Pal
  11. Sukhjeet Singh
  12. Amit Rohidas
  13. Gurjant Singh
  14. Manpreet Singh
  15. Sumit
  16. Nilakanta Singh
  17. Sanjay
  18. Jugraj Singh
  19. Krishan Pathak

Judo

  1. Tulika Maan: women’s 78kg+ category

Rowing

  1. Balraj Panwar: men’s single sculls
Sailing

  1. Vishnu Saravanan: men’s dinghy
  2. Nethra Kumanan: women’s dinghy

Shooting

  1. Sarabjot Singh: men’s 10m air pistol
  2. Arjun Singh Cheema: men’s 10m air pistol
  3. Arjun Babuta: men’s 10m air rifle
  4. Sandeep Singh: men’s 10m air rifle
  5. Aishwary Pratap Tomar: men’s 50m rifle 3P
  6. Swapnil Kusale: men’s 50m rifle 3P
  7. Anish Bhanwala: men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
  8. Vijayveer Sidhu: men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
  9. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka: men’s skeet
  10. Prithiviraj Tondaiman: men’s trap
  11. Manu Bhaker: women’s 25m pistol, 10m pistol
  12. Esha Singh: women’s 25m pistol
  13. Rajeshwari Kumari: women’s trap
  14. Shreyasi Singh: women’s trap
  15. Elavenil Valarivan: women’s 10m air rifle
  16. Ramita: women’s 10m air rifle
  17. Sift Kaur Samra: women’s 50m rifle 3P
  18. Anjum Moudgil: women’s 50m rifle 3P
  19. Raiza Dhillon: women’s skeet
  20. Maheshwari Chauhan: women’s skeet
  21. Rhythm Sangwan: women’s 10m air pistol.

Swimming

  1. Srihari Nataraj: men’s 100m backstroke
  2. Dhindhi Desinghu: women’s 200m freestyle

Table Tennis

  1. Manika Batra
  2. Sreeja Akula
  3. Archana Girish Kamath
  4. Ayhika Mukherjee (reserve athlete)
  5. Sharath Kamal
  6. Harmeet Desai
  7. Manav Thakkar
  8. G Sathiyan

Tennis

  1. Rohan Bopanna: men’s doubles
  2. Sriram Balaji: men’s doubles
  3. Sumit Nagal: men’s singles 

Weightlifting

  1. Mirabai Chanu: women’s 49kg

Wrestling

  1. Antim Panghal: women’s 53kg
  2. Vinesh Phogat: women’s 50kg
  3. Anshu Malik: women’s 57kg
  4. Nisha: women’s 68kg
  5. Reetika Hooda: women’s 76kg
  6. Aman Sehrawat: men’s 57kg

This comprehensive list showcases India’s diverse representation across various sports disciplines at the upcoming Olympics.

Conclusion

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, India has a golden chance to shine on the international sports arena. Equipped with a talented team of athletes from different sporting backgrounds, the nation wants to outperform its past achievements and inspire future generations. The diversity of disciplines that include athletics, shooting and wrestling underlines India’s quest for quality in different spheres. As the countdown continues to the games, millions hang their hopes on these athletes who look forward to giving their best shot. Through determination and skill, India wants to achieve new heights and create memorable moments in Olympic history.

Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot is a Senior Content Editor at KreedOn. With over 6 years of experience in the field of sports content, Harshal is a seasoned cricket analyst who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our platform.
