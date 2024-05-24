India’s Compound Mixed Team Secures Final Spot in Archery World Cup: Golden Aim

- Advertisement -

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Priyansh have advanced to the compound mixed team final, securing India’s second medal at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Friday. The compound women’s team, comprising Jyothi, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami, guaranteed India’s first medal by reaching the final on Wednesday.

Additionally, young compound archer Prathamesh Fuge is aiming for a medal as he progresses to the semifinal in the individual category. Ranked No. 2 in the world, the Indian compound mixed team narrowly defeated the host country’s duo, Han Seungyeon and Yang Jaewon, 158-157 in a close semi-final, dropping only two points from 16 arrows.

Wonderful start to the day folks ☀️ Jyothi Vennam & Priyansh advance into FINAL of Mixed Doubles Compound event at World Cup (Stage 2). The Indian pair did it in style knocking out top seeds & host Korea 158-157 in Semis. #Archery

The recurve mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai, with a combined international experience of over 34 years, will return without a medal after their quarterfinal loss.

Despite qualifying as the second seed, the pair fell to 10th-seeded Spain with a score of 2-6 (33-37, 36-38, 39-34, 34-36) following a poor start. In the first set, they scored in the red ring twice (7 and 8), losing seven points and ultimately the set. They also lost the second set. Although they managed to win the third set after being down 0-4, their inconsistent performance continued, allowing Spain to secure the victory in the fourth set.

