Monday, June 17, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketIndia’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are They Now?
-- Advertisement --

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are They Now?

India's 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are They Now? | KreedOn
Image Source: MensXP
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup took place in 2007. This was the first time that the T20 World Cup had been held and it was organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This tournament had twelve teams from different parts of the world. The last match between India and Pakistan was a real thriller going into the wire.

-- Advertisement --

MS Dhoni captained the Indian team which won this closely contested match with only five runs to spare. After lifting their first ever T20 World Cup trophy, this win facilitated the rise of T20 cricket as a major power in sport. The tournament was great, with a full house at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Stars

Best moments from India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph | KreedOn
Image Source – SportsAdda

India became winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup, an event that shaped cricket history. The first-ever winners of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup were led by MS Dhoni, who outsmarted Pakistan in a thrilling final match played at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.

-- Advertisement --

Among the unforgettable moments were Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over, defeating Pakistan on net run-rate following a bowl-out after a tiebreaker, and an important victory over Australia in the semi-final after an early loss to New Zealand. This triumph not only strengthened Dhoni’s legacy but also completely reshaped Indian cricket. 

In this blog, we’ll let you know about the current whereabouts and careers of the players from India’s 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad in this comprehensive look back at their journey since their historic victory.

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team

Player Role Current Status 
MS Dhoni Captain, Wicketkeeper  Played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024
Gautam Gambhir  Batsman Mentor for Lucknow Super Giants and KKR
Yuvraj Singh  All-Rounder  Ambassador for T20 World Cup 2024
Virender Sehwag  Batsman Commentator and former politician
Harbhajan Singh  Bowler  Commentator and retired cricketer
Rohit Sharma  Batsman Current India Captain
Irfan Pathan All-Rounder Commentator and Legends League player
RP Singh Bowler Commentator and retired cricketer
Robin Uthappa  Batman  Commentator and retired cricketer
Joginder Sharma Bowler Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambala
S Sreesanth  Bowler Commentator and retired cricketer
Dinesh Karthik Wicketkeeper  Active player, played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024
Yusuf Pathan Batsman  Politician and retired cricketer
Ajit Agarkar  Bowler  Chief Selector, BCCI
Piyush Chawla  Bowler  Active player, played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Where Are These Heroes Today Now?

MS Dhoni

India 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Squad | KreedOn
Image Source: The Live Mirror

Following his retirement from Test cricket in 2014, he continued to represent India in the shorter formats till 2020. For Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni recently played for IPL 2024, but his professional career path is still unclear. Dhoni is a highly acclaimed captain and has been known to be an exceptional leader as well as a motivator of his team players.

Also Read | Titans of the Mic: Best Cricket Commentators In India Of All Times

Gautam Gambhir

T20 World Cup Winning Squad | KreedOn
Image Source: India Today

In 2019 Gambhir put down his bat and took up politics as a career. Commentating was also one of the areas he tried out before becoming a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants and KKR in IPL 2024. Known for his aggressive batting style, Gautam Gambhir had been able to play match winning innings for the country.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh - T20 World Cup 2007 Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Scroll.in

Yuvraj quit playing cricket in 2019 and has been named among T20 World Cup 2024 ambassadors list. He remains an ardent follower of the sport and has mentored several young cricketers including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. One of India’s greatest all-rounders ever whose outstanding batting and bowling qualities have always made him popular among cricket fans.

Virender Sehwag

T20 World Cup Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

After quitting cricket in 2015, he became a widely recognized voice that speaks forthrightly on the game while acting as a commentator till date. Gautam Gambhir had been able to play match winning innings for India due to his aggression at the crease

Harbhajan Singh

The 2007 ICC World T20-winning Indian team | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

He retired from cricket in 2021 and is currently a famous commentator who speaks when he wants to during many big tournaments. He is known for his exceptional bowling which spins off the wicket and his ability to take important Indian scalps.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma - T20 World Cup | KreedOn
Image Source – India TV

Rohit captains the Indian cricket team at present and has led them in the T20 World Cup 2024. He is known for his brilliant batting skills and has always played a crucial innings for India.

Eden Gardens KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Cricket Stadiums in India: Step into the World of Cricketing Glory at India’s Iconic Stadiums

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan | KreedOn
Image Source: CricTracker

Irfan quit playing cricket in 2020 but he keeps on participating in Legends Leagues across the globe. Moreover, he is a popular analyst with great insights about gaming matters. His extraordinary all-around capabilities as well as his knack of taking key wickets have given rise to the popularity of Irfan

RP Singh

The 2007 ICC World T20-winning Indian team | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

Signed off from international cricket after playing last match in 2018, RP Singh now talks Hindi commentary with much respect. His excellent left-arm bowling that swings into right handers plus being able to take vital wickets are well-known about him.

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa Biography, Profile, Net Worth, Ranking & Records | KreedOn
Image Source: sportzcraazy.com

Uthappa hung up boots in 2022 and has been serving as commentator cum expert. The aggressive batting style that made him famous and also those innings he used to play when India wanted them most are still fresh on people’s minds.

Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma - India’s Glory man | KreedOn
Image Source: CricTracker

Joginder Sharma, the present Deputy Superintendent of Police at Ambala Haryana comes from a background in which he joined the police force after his cricketing career. A specialist bowler for India who is known for his exploit of taking key wickets in important matches. Joginder Sharma bowled the crucial last over of the T20 World Cup 2007 against Pakistan and his heroics won the game for India.

Sreesanth

Sreesanth | KreedOn
Image Source: India TV News

Sreesanth received a life ban following his alleged involvement in IPL spot fixing scandal 2013 but was later reduced to seven years. He returned to the domestic cricket field in 2021 and retired in 2022. Today he works as an expert and commentator on T.V. A specialist bowler for India known for his exploit of taking key wickets in important matches.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images

Dinesh Karthik is still playing and played recently for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2024. He has exceptional keeping skills and can play innings that are match-winners for India.

Yusuf Pathan 

Yusuf Pathan - 2007 T20 World Cup Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Telegraph India

Yusuf Pathan resigned from all forms of cricket last year and went into politics. Before Lok Sabha elections, he was named Trinamool Congress candidate from Berhampore seat of West Bengal. An aggressive batsman who happens to be one of those players that have scored decisive runs more often than not for the Indian team.

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar - T20 World Cup 2007 Winners | KreedOn
Image Source: Jagran

Agarkar is currently serving as Chief Selector at BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Excellent bowling abilities combined with effective wicket-taking prowess when it mattered most have made him famous as a player representing our country domestically over decades.

Piyush Chawla

Image Source – NDTV

Chawla is still an active player and recently played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. He is known for his exceptional leg-spin bowling and his ability to take crucial wickets for India.

Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
Nitin Menon breaks Indian record for most international cricket matches as umpire, surpassing Venkataraghavan
Next article
Steps to Becoming a Sports Agent in India: Kickstart Your Career

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

NZ vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NZ vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: As the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 draws to...
Cricket

Nitin Menon breaks Indian record for most international cricket matches as umpire, surpassing Venkataraghavan

Saiman Das -
Indian Umpire Nitin Menon, a member of the ICC Elite panel of umpires, has set a new record for...
Archery

Archery Ace Bhajan Kaur Clinches Gold, Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Saiman Das -
Eighteen-year-old Indian archer Bhajan Kaur won a gold medal in the women's individual recurve event, securing a prestigious quota...
News

Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Claims Runner-Up Title

Saiman Das -
Indian Tennis player, Sumit Nagal was unable to claim consecutive titles on the ATP Challenger Tour, losing to World...
Cricket

BAN vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Bangladesh vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: In the 37th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Bangladesh will face...
Cricket

PAK vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Pakistan vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: The 36th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will see Pakistan facing...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019