India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team: Where Are They Now?

- Advertisement -

The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup took place in 2007. This was the first time that the T20 World Cup had been held and it was organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This tournament had twelve teams from different parts of the world. The last match between India and Pakistan was a real thriller going into the wire.

-- Advertisement --

MS Dhoni captained the Indian team which won this closely contested match with only five runs to spare. After lifting their first ever T20 World Cup trophy, this win facilitated the rise of T20 cricket as a major power in sport. The tournament was great, with a full house at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Stars

India became winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup, an event that shaped cricket history. The first-ever winners of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup were led by MS Dhoni, who outsmarted Pakistan in a thrilling final match played at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium.

-- Advertisement --

Among the unforgettable moments were Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over, defeating Pakistan on net run-rate following a bowl-out after a tiebreaker, and an important victory over Australia in the semi-final after an early loss to New Zealand. This triumph not only strengthened Dhoni’s legacy but also completely reshaped Indian cricket.

In this blog, we’ll let you know about the current whereabouts and careers of the players from India’s 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad in this comprehensive look back at their journey since their historic victory.

India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Winning Team

Where Are These Heroes Today Now?

MS Dhoni

Following his retirement from Test cricket in 2014, he continued to represent India in the shorter formats till 2020. For Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni recently played for IPL 2024, but his professional career path is still unclear. Dhoni is a highly acclaimed captain and has been known to be an exceptional leader as well as a motivator of his team players.

Also Read | Titans of the Mic: Best Cricket Commentators In India Of All Times

Gautam Gambhir

In 2019 Gambhir put down his bat and took up politics as a career. Commentating was also one of the areas he tried out before becoming a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants and KKR in IPL 2024. Known for his aggressive batting style, Gautam Gambhir had been able to play match winning innings for the country.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj quit playing cricket in 2019 and has been named among T20 World Cup 2024 ambassadors list. He remains an ardent follower of the sport and has mentored several young cricketers including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. One of India’s greatest all-rounders ever whose outstanding batting and bowling qualities have always made him popular among cricket fans.

Virender Sehwag

After quitting cricket in 2015, he became a widely recognized voice that speaks forthrightly on the game while acting as a commentator till date. Gautam Gambhir had been able to play match winning innings for India due to his aggression at the crease

Harbhajan Singh

He retired from cricket in 2021 and is currently a famous commentator who speaks when he wants to during many big tournaments. He is known for his exceptional bowling which spins off the wicket and his ability to take important Indian scalps.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit captains the Indian cricket team at present and has led them in the T20 World Cup 2024. He is known for his brilliant batting skills and has always played a crucial innings for India.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan quit playing cricket in 2020 but he keeps on participating in Legends Leagues across the globe. Moreover, he is a popular analyst with great insights about gaming matters. His extraordinary all-around capabilities as well as his knack of taking key wickets have given rise to the popularity of Irfan

RP Singh

Signed off from international cricket after playing last match in 2018, RP Singh now talks Hindi commentary with much respect. His excellent left-arm bowling that swings into right handers plus being able to take vital wickets are well-known about him.

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa hung up boots in 2022 and has been serving as commentator cum expert. The aggressive batting style that made him famous and also those innings he used to play when India wanted them most are still fresh on people’s minds.

Joginder Sharma

Joginder Sharma, the present Deputy Superintendent of Police at Ambala Haryana comes from a background in which he joined the police force after his cricketing career. A specialist bowler for India who is known for his exploit of taking key wickets in important matches. Joginder Sharma bowled the crucial last over of the T20 World Cup 2007 against Pakistan and his heroics won the game for India.

Sreesanth

Sreesanth received a life ban following his alleged involvement in IPL spot fixing scandal 2013 but was later reduced to seven years. He returned to the domestic cricket field in 2021 and retired in 2022. Today he works as an expert and commentator on T.V. A specialist bowler for India known for his exploit of taking key wickets in important matches.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is still playing and played recently for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2024. He has exceptional keeping skills and can play innings that are match-winners for India.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan resigned from all forms of cricket last year and went into politics. Before Lok Sabha elections, he was named Trinamool Congress candidate from Berhampore seat of West Bengal. An aggressive batsman who happens to be one of those players that have scored decisive runs more often than not for the Indian team.

Ajit Agarkar

Agarkar is currently serving as Chief Selector at BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Excellent bowling abilities combined with effective wicket-taking prowess when it mattered most have made him famous as a player representing our country domestically over decades.

Piyush Chawla

Chawla is still an active player and recently played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. He is known for his exceptional leg-spin bowling and his ability to take crucial wickets for India.

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique