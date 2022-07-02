India’s 1st IAU 24H Asia & Oceania Championships commenced at Bangalore

- Advertisement -

The eminent IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships started today at Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore. This championship will conclude on July 3 after completing a 24-hour journey. This event marked India’s first International Ultra Running Championship.

The Ultra Distance Race started today (July 2) at 8:00 am IST at the Kanteerava Stadium’s 400m synthetic track and will continue till 8:00 am on Sunday (July 3). In a 24 hour event, participants will change the running direction every 4 hours and individual distance lists will be declared on an hourly foundation.

The 2022 edition of the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships, which is in association with the International Association of Ultra Runners (IAU), the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and organized by NEB Sports will see participants from several countries, including Chinese Taipei, Australia, Poland, Lebanon, Mongolia, UK, and India.

This is going to be a qualifying event for the IAU 24H World Championships in Chinese Taipei next year.

Best wishes to the Indian team participating in the @AgeasFederal IAU 24H Asia & Oceania Championships in Bengaluru tomorrow. Give it your best #TeamIndia, we’re all with you. #partnership pic.twitter.com/RUlLgls5GX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

India’s strong team of 12 ultra-runners, led by Amar Singh Devanda at IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships

Amar Singh secured a personal best distance of 240.8 km (24-hour) during the Bengaluru Stadium Run in August 2021.

The previous version of the Championships was held in December 2018 in Chinese Taipei. The Indian team had secured the bronze medal by jointly running a total distance of 645.936 km in 24 hours.

Karthik Raman, CMO of Ageas Federal Life Insurance said

“We are delighted to support the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships. We hope the Indian team takes advantage of the event taking place in the country and will qualify for the IAU 24H World Championships,”

Nadeem Khan, the IAU president, said

“For the very first time in thirty-eight years, IAU is coming to India for a major championship. This has been a culmination of several years of hard work. We are very excited to bring this event to India and appreciate the fact that this will further elevate the sport in the country,”

The Ultra runners taking part this weekend and the ones to watch out for include Australia’s Stephen Redfern (245.566 km), Matt Griggs (244.087 km), and Joe Ward (242.627 km) and Poland’s Tomasz Pawlowski (248.097).

