Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Indian Wrestling Squad Announced for Asian Olympic Qualifiers and Championships: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik Lead the Charge

Indian Wrestling Squad Announced for Asian Qualifiers and Championships: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik Lead the Charge | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
By Saiman Das
Following a day of intense proceedings at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala on Monday, the final lineup for the Indian women’s wrestling squad for the Asian Olympic qualifiers and Asian Championships was determined. The focal point of the day undoubtedly revolved around the decision of Olympian Vinesh Phogat to compete in two weight categories. Vinesh participated in the trials for both the 50 kg and 53 kg categories, emerging victorious in the 50 kg trial by defeating Shivanee Pawar from Madhya Pradesh in an exhilarating final.

The commencement of the 50 kg trials was delayed due to uncertainty regarding Vinesh’s participation status. Once the selection committee confirmed her eligibility for both categories, Vinesh secured a triumph against Mamta Rani in the 50 kg. In her subsequent match, Vinesh defeated Hanny Kumari with a score of 6-0, setting the stage for a showdown against the reigning national champion, Nirmala Devi.

Similar to the highly competitive men’s 57 kg category, the Women’s 57 kg division showcases top-tier wrestlers in India. Anshu Malik, an Olympian, and Sarita More, a medalist in World Championships, consistently vie for supremacy in this weight class. Notably, the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalist, Pooja Gehlot, participated in the same category. In a highly anticipated match, Anshu and Sarita engaged in a fierce battle, with Sarita initially taking the lead until the final moments. However, Sarita’s attempt to push Anshu out of the mat backfired, as Anshu skillfully countered the move, earning four points and securing a 6-2 victory in the trial.

In the other Olympic categories, U23 World champion Reetika asserted her dominance in the 76 kg category, triumphing in the trials to secure her spot in the Asian Olympic qualifiers. In the 62 kg category, Mansi Ahlawat emerged victorious in a tightly contested final against Manisha, earning her the win in the trial.

