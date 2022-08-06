Saturday, August 6, 2022
HomeEventsCommonwealth Games 2022Indian Wrestlers in Action – 3 Stunning Gold for the Nation |...

Indian Wrestlers in Action – 3 Stunning Gold for the Nation | CWG Day 8 highlights

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Commonwealth Games day 8 Results | Indian wrestlers added 6 medals- KreedOn
Image Source- Indian Express
- Advertisement -

Such a sensational day for India in wrestling as the Indian wrestling team won six medals including three gold, one silver, and two bronze on day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Sakshi Malik managed to defend their title and won three stunning gold medals for India. Anshu Malik settled with silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals.

India also secured a medal in the Men’s Lawn Bowls Fours, on the other hand, the Indian women’s hockey team suffered a defeat in the semis against Australia.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some of the major highlights and results of day 8 in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022- Day 8 India results

Athletics

  • Indian men’s mixed 4x400m relay team qualifies for the final.
  • Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth and clocked 13.18 seconds in women’s 100m hurdles heats.

Wrestling

  • Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia clinched gold.
  • Anshu Malik won silver whereas, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won bronze.

-- Advertisement --

Para Table Tennis

  • In para table tennis event, Bhavina Patel qualified for Women’s singles classes 3-5 final.

-- Advertisement --

 

Table Tennis

  • Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula qualifies for the semi-finals in mixed double event.
  • Manika Batra-G Sathiyan was knocked out after a 2-3 defeat to Malaysian team Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.
  • Sreeja Akula through to women’s singles finals.

 

Hockey

  • Indian women’s hockey team lost to Australia via shootout

Badminton 

  • India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Husina Kobugabe in women’s singles R16. Sindhu advances to the quarterfinals.
  • Kidambi Srikanth defeated Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama to qualify for the quarterfinals of the men’s singles in badminton.

 

Lawn Bowls

India defeated England 13-12 in semi-final and assured a medal in the men’s fours Lawn Bowls.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
Previous articleTop 10 hockey shoes | Choose the best hockey shoes for your daily practice

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com, marketing@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Ind vs wi 4th t20 dream11 prediction - KreedOn

Ind vs WI 4th T20 Dream11 Prediction | India vs West...

Cricket Predictions
Where to watch cwg 2022 in India - Sony Pictures Networks India clinched TV & digital rights to broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 in India- KreedOn

Know where to watch CWG 2022 | Sony Pictures Networks India...

Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 day 5 results- KreedOn

India’s Lawn Bowls team made history on Day 5 of Commonwealth...

Commonwealth Games 2022
Day 1 Commonwealth Games 2022- Indian Schedule and fixtures | All you need to know- KreedOn

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 – India’s Schedule & fixtures |...

Commonwealth Games 2022