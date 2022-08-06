Indian Wrestlers in Action – 3 Stunning Gold for the Nation | CWG Day 8 highlights

- Advertisement -

Such a sensational day for India in wrestling as the Indian wrestling team won six medals including three gold, one silver, and two bronze on day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Sakshi Malik managed to defend their title and won three stunning gold medals for India. Anshu Malik settled with silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals.

India also secured a medal in the Men’s Lawn Bowls Fours, on the other hand, the Indian women’s hockey team suffered a defeat in the semis against Australia.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some of the major highlights and results of day 8 in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022- Day 8 India results

Athletics

Indian men’s mixed 4x400m relay team qualifies for the final.

Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth and clocked 13.18 seconds in women’s 100m hurdles heats.

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia clinched gold.

Anshu Malik won silver whereas, Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won bronze.

Feeling proud of the spectacular sporting performance by our very own Deepak Punia! He is India’s pride and has given India many laurels. Every Indian is elated by his winning the Gold medal. Best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/tk9NuAIN1s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

SAKSHI WINS GOLD 🤩🤩 Rio Olympics 🥉medalist @SakshiMalik (W-62kg) upgrades her 2018 CWG 🥉 to🥇 at @birminghamcg22 🔥 What a Comeback 🤯 VICTORY BY FALL 🔥 -- Advertisement -- With this Sakshi wins her 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇🥉🥈 Medal in all 3️⃣colors 😇#Cheer4India

1/1 pic.twitter.com/vsRqbhh890 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Para Table Tennis

In para table tennis event, Bhavina Patel qualified for Women’s singles classes 3-5 final.

Bhavina Patel grew up in Sundhiya which wasn't disability-friendly. And she was a girl. Today, she is a Commonwealth games medallist 👏 Read more: https://t.co/MxxRvGPkwR pic.twitter.com/5h6ryznYPo — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) August 6, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula qualifies for the semi-finals in mixed double event.

Manika Batra-G Sathiyan was knocked out after a 2-3 defeat to Malaysian team Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.

Sreeja Akula through to women’s singles finals.

#TableTennis Update 🚨 Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 The pair of @sharathkamal / Sreeja (IND) defeats Chee Feng/Ying (MAS) (3-1)

(5-1111-211-611-5) to qualify for Quarter Finals 🤩 All the best 👍#Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/LHHryicyQf — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team lost to Australia via shootout

Badminton

India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Husina Kobugabe in women’s singles R16. Sindhu advances to the quarterfinals.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama to qualify for the quarterfinals of the men’s singles in badminton.

Lawn Bowls

India defeated England 13-12 in semi-final and assured a medal in the men’s fours Lawn Bowls.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport