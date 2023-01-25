Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeNews'Not even consulted': Indian wrestlers disappointed of newly formed oversight committee

‘Not even consulted’: Indian wrestlers disappointed of newly formed oversight committee

Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
Indian wrestlers disappointed with sports ministry’s newly formed oversight committee | KreedOn
Image Source- The Quint
Top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sarita Mor are not satisfied with the oversight committee (OC) as they expressed their disappointment over not being consulted before the OC was formed. They mentioned that they were assured that they would be consulted before the formation of this committee.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the oversight committee has been formed to probe into the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Boxing legend Mary Kom was selected as the head of the five-member Oversight Committee. After that, wrestlers expressed their displeasure on Twitter. Vinesh Phogat wrote in a tweet,

“We were assured that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was formed. It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee. @narendramodi @AmitShah @ianuragthakur,”

Other Indian wrestlers, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia tweeted the same on their official Twitter handles.

Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur announced that boxer Mary Kom will be heading the oversight committee that will look into allegations levelled against WFI and its chief and other coaches. He told the media in Jabalpur

“Oversight Committee has been formed today. Mary Kom will head the Oversight Committee. For the coming month, the committee will investigate the allegations put up by the wrestlers,”

Also Read | Top 10 Best Boxing shoes to "Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee"

 

