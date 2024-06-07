Indian Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Makes Mark with Silver in Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series

- Advertisement -

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who is set to compete in Paris Olympics, wins silver as he was defeated in the final of the Budapest Ranking Series by Japan’s two-time World Championships medalist Rei Higuchi, with a score of 1-11 in the Hungarian capital on Thursday. The 20-year-old Indian wrestler dominated his initial matches, swiftly defeating Georgian Roberti Dingashvili 11-1 in just two minutes and 51 seconds, and then overcoming 2021 World Championships bronze medalist Aryan Tsiutryn of Belarus with a 14-4 victory in the semi-final.

-- Advertisement --

The reigning Asian champion fell significantly short against his Japanese opponent in the final match. Higuchi, a 28-year-old silver medalist from the Rio Olympics, began aggressively and consistently prevented Aman from executing his offensive strategies.

Silver🥈 for 🇮🇳 at 2nd Ranking Series – Varga János Memorial 🇭🇺🤼‍♂️☑️#TOPScheme Athlete Aman Sehrawat, 🇮🇳's only #Paris2024 bound male wrestler lost his final match to World Championships #Silver🥈 medalist, Rei Higuchi 🇯🇵 via Technical Superiority 1-11 in the Men's Freestyle 57… pic.twitter.com/jmCLbuqbeC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 6, 2024

-- Advertisement --

In the second period, the Indian wrestler showed more determination, moving closer and attempting to reduce the angles. However, Higuchi’s defense remained strong. The Japanese wrestler secured two additional takedowns to extend his lead. Both wrestlers then exchanged a point each for pushouts. Higuchi concluded the match with a final leg attack, effortlessly flipping Aman over, resulting in an 11-1 score.

Despite finishing in second place, Aman will gain crucial ranking points, which will aid him in securing a favorable draw in Paris. Aman was the sole Indian participant in the competition, as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) opted to send only Olympic-qualified wrestlers to the event.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price