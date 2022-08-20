Saturday, August 20, 2022
HomeSportsCricketIndian Women’s tour of England (T20, ODI series) – Schedule, Squad, Where...

Indian Women’s tour of England (T20, ODI series) – Schedule, Squad, Where to watch | All you need to know

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Indian Women's tour of England (T20 & ODI series)- Schedule & Squad | All you need to know- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
- Advertisement -

Indian Women’s tour of England: The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20Is and three ODIs against England starting September 10. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the India women’s squad on Friday. Women in blue will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur while Smriti Mandhana selected as her deputy in both formats. 

Schedule: India Women vs England Women

T20

T20I matches between India W and England W will be played from September 10 to September 15

India W vs England W- T20IsVenueDate & Time
1st T20IRiverside, DurhamSeptember 10 at 7 PM IST
2nd T20IIncora County Ground in DerbySeptember 13 at 6.30 PM IST. 
3rd T20IBristol County GroundSeptember 15 at 6.30 PM IST.

ODI

-- Advertisement --

3 match ODI series between India W and England W will be played from September 18 to September 24, 2022.

India W vs England W- 3 Match ODIVenueDate & Time
1st ODICentral County Ground, Hove September 18 at 11 AM IST
2nd ODICanterburySeptember 21 at 1 PM IST
3rd ODILord’sSeptember 24 – 11 AM IST onwards

 

-- Advertisement --

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of ‘The Hundred’ tournament on Friday due to a wrist injury but named in both the squads of India’s tour of England. The Indian team hoping that Rodrigues recovers in time for the England series. Veteran seam Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami will be seen in action as she is included in India’s ODI squad.

Indian Women’s tour of England: Squad

-- Advertisement --

India’s T20I squad:

-- Advertisement --

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India’s ODI squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTottenham Hotspur vs Wolves DREAM11 Prediction – Premier League 2022 | Where to watch TOT vs WOL | DREAM11 PL Prediction for today’s match | Fantasy Football Tips
Next articleNew Milestone Touched! Sumit Antil & Yogesh Kathuniya created new WR at National Para Athletics Championships 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Cricket in the olympics | KreedOn

Cricket in the Olympics? How does the road look like?

Top Picks
(how to become a cricketer) kreedon

How to become a cricketer and make it your career in...

Cricket
gaming companies in india - KreedOn

Which are the top 30 best gaming companies in India? The...

Sports 2.0
live cricket app - KreedOn

Best Apps to watch live cricket – Watch Indian Cricket Team...

Sports 2.0