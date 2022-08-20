Indian Women’s tour of England (T20, ODI series) – Schedule, Squad, Where to watch | All you need to know

- Advertisement -

Indian Women’s tour of England: The Indian women’s cricket team will play three T20Is and three ODIs against England starting September 10. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the India women’s squad on Friday. Women in blue will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur while Smriti Mandhana selected as her deputy in both formats.

Schedule: India Women vs England Women

T20

T20I matches between India W and England W will be played from September 10 to September 15

India W vs England W- T20Is Venue Date & Time 1st T20I Riverside, Durham September 10 at 7 PM IST 2nd T20I Incora County Ground in Derby September 13 at 6.30 PM IST. 3rd T20I Bristol County Ground September 15 at 6.30 PM IST.

ODI

3 match ODI series between India W and England W will be played from September 18 to September 24, 2022.

India W vs England W- 3 Match ODI Venue Date & Time 1st ODI Central County Ground, Hove September 18 at 11 AM IST 2nd ODI Canterbury September 21 at 1 PM IST 3rd ODI Lord’s September 24 – 11 AM IST onwards

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of ‘The Hundred’ tournament on Friday due to a wrist injury but named in both the squads of India’s tour of England. The Indian team hoping that Rodrigues recovers in time for the England series. Veteran seam Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami will be seen in action as she is included in India’s ODI squad.

Indian Women’s tour of England: Squad

India’s T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), K.P. Navgire

India’s ODI squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues

