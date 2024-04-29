Indian Women’s Team Storms into Uber Cup Quarterfinals with 4-1 Victory over Singapore

- Advertisement -

In the Uber Cup badminton tournament, the Indian women’s team, led by Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb, secured a place in the quarterfinals with a dominant 4-1 victory over Singapore in their second group A match on Sunday. India, the reigning Asian champions, had previously defeated Canada 4-1 in the opening round. Despite losing the first match with Ashmita Chaliha, the team quickly rebounded to win the rest of the matches, showcasing their resilience and teamwork.

The weekend proved successful for the young Indian team, who were without some of their star players, yet they demonstrated both talent and composure on the grand stage, securing wins in their first two ties. In another group A match, China defeated Canada 3-0, allowing both India and China to advance to the quarterfinals. With two victories, India now ranks second in group A, just behind China. The final group match between these two teams on Tuesday will determine who finishes at the top of the group.

Ranked 53rd, Chaliha had beaten Canada’s Michelle Li on Saturday, but struggled against world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min on Sunday, ultimately losing 15-21, 18-21. National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67th, helped India bounce back with a 21-15, 21-16 victory over Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia in the first women’s doubles match. Isharani, ranked 83rd, extended India’s lead by securing a 21-13, 21-16 win over Insyirah Khan in the second singles match. In the following women’s doubles game, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker, ranked 64th, delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle with a convincing score of 21-8, 21-11. This win sealed India’s 3-1 lead.

