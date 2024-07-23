Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Hits Training Camp at Indian Naval Academy (INA)

Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Hits Training Camp at Indian Naval Academy (INA) | KreedOn
Image Source: Khel Now
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Indian women’s hockey team participated in a distinctive “transformative training camp” at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur, Kerala, from July 15 to 21. This camp aimed to enhance their mental resilience, discipline, and unity as part of the team’s rebuilding efforts following their failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The activities included unarmed combat training, endurance runs, and boat pulling, all tailored to push the athletes to their limits. The training sessions were crafted to instill values such as teamwork, mental fortitude, risk-taking, discipline, self-defense, survival skills, and leadership.

Singh emphasized, “The skills and discipline acquired here are invaluable. This experience has undoubtedly prepared our team to face any challenge on and off the field with renewed confidence and determination.”

Hockey India highlighted that the camp’s structured routines improved focus and commitment. Activities such as boat pulling required team members to synchronize their efforts, fostering resilience and adaptability. Navigating obstacle courses and participating in endurance runs promoted strategic thinking, solidarity, and planning.

Unarmed combat drills were designed to enhance confidence, self-defense skills, and empowerment.

The camp also featured a friendly match between the academy’s hockey team and the Indian side. They also had an interactive session with INA cadets. A detailed daily activity schedule was posted on the main notice board at the team’s accommodation, coordinated by Lt. Hari Prakasam V M.

Players and coaches were provided with specially designed uniforms upon arrival, set against the scenic backdrop of Ezhimala’s seven hills.

