Indian Women’s Cricket Team Squad for CWG 2022 – Mark your calendar

T20 Women’s Cricket will make its debut at Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham which is scheduled to be held from July 28 to 7 August 2022. Eight women’s teams will participate in the T20 Format at CWG 2022- India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Barbados.

Cricket will be a part of the 2022 edition of CWG for the second time since 1998. The men’s 50-over matches were played in the 1998 edition of CWG in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ramesh Powar, Indian women’s cricket team coach feels confident about Indian batters and is on the right track ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

About Women’s Cricket

Cricket is a bat-and-ball sport played between two teams of eleven players each. Women’s cricket is a team sport that is played by women. The first recorded match happened in England on 26 July 1745. The inaugural Women’s Test cricket match was held in December 1934 between England women and Australian women, since then Women’s cricket has been played internationally. India made its Test debut in 1976, against the West Indies. According to ICC Cricket Rankings, the Indian Women’s cricket team has placed in the 4th spot. Former captain and prominent face of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj secured the No.1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI player rankings for the 8th time in 2021.

The schedule for the Women’s T20 Cricket at CWG 2022

Date Day Time Match Detail Venue 29 July 2022 Friday 11:00 – 14:30 Australia v India Edgbaston, Birmingham 29 July 2022 Friday 18:00 – 21:30 Pakistan v Barbados Edgbaston, Birmingham 30 July 2022 Saturday 11:00 – 14:30 New Zealand v South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham 30 July 2022 Saturday 18:00 – 21:30 England v Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham 31 July 2022 Sunday 11:00 – 14:30 India v Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 31 July 2022 Sunday 18:00 – 21:30 Barbados v Australia Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 August 2022 Tuesday 11:00 – 14:30 England v South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham 2 August 2022 Tuesday 18:00 – 21:30 Sri Lanka v New Zealand Edgbaston, Birmingham 3 August 2022 Wednesday 11:00 – 14:30 Australia v Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 3 August 2022 Wednesday 18:00 – 21:30 India v Barbados Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 August 2022 Thursday 11:00 – 14:30 South Africa v Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham 4 August 2022 Thursday 18:00 – 21:30 England v New Zealand Edgbaston, Birmingham 6 August 2022 Saturday 11:00 – 14:30 Semi-final 1 Edgbaston, Birmingham 6 August 2022 Saturday 18:00 – 21:30 Semi-final 2 Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 August 2022 Sunday 10:00 – 13:30 Bronze Medal Match Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 August 2022 Sunday 17:00 – 20:30 Gold Medal Match Edgbaston, Birmingham

Indian Squad: Women’s T20 Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian Women Cricket team is yet to be announced for the upcoming CWG 2022.

