Friday, July 8, 2022
Indian Women's Cricket Team Squad for CWG 2022 – Mark your calendar

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
CWG 2022- T20 Women Cricket- Mark your calendar- KreedOn
Image Source - News 18
T20 Women’s Cricket will make its debut at Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham which is scheduled to be held from July 28 to 7 August 2022. Eight women’s teams will participate in the T20 Format at CWG 2022- India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Barbados.

Cricket will be a part of the 2022 edition of CWG for the second time since 1998. The men’s 50-over matches were played in the 1998 edition of CWG in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ramesh Powar, Indian women’s cricket team coach feels confident about Indian batters and is on the right track ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

About Women’s Cricket

Cricket is a bat-and-ball sport played between two teams of eleven players each. Women’s cricket is a team sport that is played by women. The first recorded match happened in England on 26 July 1745. The inaugural Women’s Test cricket match was held in December 1934 between England women and Australian women, since then Women’s cricket has been played internationally. India made its Test debut in 1976, against the West Indies. According to ICC Cricket Rankings, the Indian Women’s cricket team has placed in the 4th spot. Former captain and prominent face of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj secured the No.1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI player rankings for the 8th time in 2021.

The schedule for the Women’s T20 Cricket at CWG 2022

DateDayTimeMatch DetailVenue
29 July 2022Friday11:00 – 14:30Australia v IndiaEdgbaston, Birmingham
29 July 2022Friday18:00 – 21:30Pakistan v BarbadosEdgbaston, Birmingham
30 July 2022Saturday11:00 – 14:30New Zealand v South AfricaEdgbaston, Birmingham
30 July 2022Saturday18:00 – 21:30England v Sri LankaEdgbaston, Birmingham
31 July 2022Sunday11:00 – 14:30India v PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham
31 July 2022Sunday18:00 – 21:30Barbados v AustraliaEdgbaston, Birmingham
2 August 2022Tuesday11:00 – 14:30England v South AfricaEdgbaston, Birmingham
2 August 2022Tuesday18:00 – 21:30Sri Lanka v New ZealandEdgbaston, Birmingham
3 August 2022Wednesday11:00 – 14:30Australia v PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham
3 August 2022Wednesday18:00 – 21:30India v BarbadosEdgbaston, Birmingham
4 August 2022Thursday11:00 – 14:30South Africa v Sri LankaEdgbaston, Birmingham
4 August 2022Thursday18:00 – 21:30England v New ZealandEdgbaston, Birmingham
6 August 2022Saturday11:00 – 14:30Semi-final 1Edgbaston, Birmingham
6 August 2022Saturday18:00 – 21:30Semi-final 2Edgbaston, Birmingham
7 August 2022Sunday10:00 – 13:30Bronze Medal MatchEdgbaston, Birmingham
7 August 2022Sunday17:00 – 20:30Gold Medal MatchEdgbaston, Birmingham

Indian Squad: Women’s T20 Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022

The Indian Women Cricket team is yet to be announced for the upcoming CWG 2022.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

Nidhi Singh
