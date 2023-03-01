Indian Women’s Cricket Team Earns Direct Qualification To Women T20 World Cup 2024

- Advertisement -

The ICC announced on Tuesday that India is among the eight teams that received automatic qualification for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. India led by Harmanpreet Kaur was knocked out of the 2023 tournament after losing to eventual champions Australia in the semi-finals.

The women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in Bangladesh. Being the hosts, Bangladesh qualified for the ninth edition of the tournament. According to qualification process, the top 3 teams from each group qualify directly along with the hosts and the highest-seeded team outside the six direct qualifiers from the 10-team tournament.

Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa are the teams to enter the 2024 Women’s World Cup event as the top three teams from Group 1 in the league stage of the concluded tournament. England, India, and West Indies have likewise qualified from Group 2.

-- Advertisement --

The remaining two spots will be decided by the global qualifiers to be held in early 2024. The tournament dates and venues will be announced in due course. Sri Lanka and Ireland failed to gain direct qualification from the concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. While Sri Lanka is ranked eighth and Ireland is ranked 10th.

Recently, Australia beat South Africa in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and won this title for the sixth time.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Top 10 Cricket Helmets for best protection & at most safety

-- Advertisement --