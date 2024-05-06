Monday, May 6, 2024
Indian Women’s and Men’s 4x400m Relay Teams Secure Spot at Paris Olympics 2024

Image Source: SportsCafe
By Saiman Das
Updated:
The Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams secured their spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing second in their respective heats at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday. In the women’s event, Rupal Chaudhary, M. R. Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan completed the race in 3:29.35, trailing Jamaica’s time of 3:28.54, and thereby earning their Olympic berth.

Later in the day, the men’s team, consisting of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob, clocked 3:03.23, placing second in their heat just behind the USA’s time of 2:59.95. This secured their qualification for the Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. The top two teams from each of the three heats in the second round qualified for the Paris Games. The Indian women’s team had earlier finished fifth in their initial heat on Sunday, posting a time of 3:29.74.

The men’s relay team didn’t complete their first-round heat because runner Rajesh Ramesh withdrew halfway through due to cramps. This brings the total number of Indian track and field athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics to 19, with defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra among them. The track and field events at the Olympics are set to start on August 1.

