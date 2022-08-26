Friday, August 26, 2022
HomeSportsGolfIndian Women golfers begin their campaign in style | Women’s World Amateur...

Indian Women golfers begin their campaign in style | Women’s World Amateur Championship 2022

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
India at World Amateur team Championship- KreedOn
Image Source- Times of India
- Advertisement -

The Indian Golfers, Avani Prashant, Smriti Bhargav, and Nishna Patel made a decent start at the 29th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy in Paris on Thursday. 

Smriti and Avani recorded the two best scores among the three as India was tied-24th with a day’s total of 148.

The American duo of Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang shot 68 and 69 respectively, as the USA gained a one-stroke lead over Germany. The USA won the Espirito Santo Trophy back in 2018 and is eyeing to become only the second country to win back-to-back titles after the Republic of Korea who did it in 2010 and 2012.

-- Advertisement --

Heck and Zhang, who were also part of the winning USA Curtis team earlier this summer, totaled 5-under-par 137. Heck’s 3-under 68 included four birdies, three of which came in the last eight holes, alongside a bogey. In addition to that, Zhang is also a three-time Mark H. McCormack champion and the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. 

Poland had the best day in its competition history as Kinga Ksumierksa shot a 70 and Dorota Zalewska shot 71 to lift the team to a T3 finish at 3-under-par with South Africa and Switzerland.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport 

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleBig News! Indian teenage Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi wins the Abu Dhabi Masters | Defeats Spain’s David Anton

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
5 indian golf

5 Indian Golfers making our nation proud

Sports
All About Golf | KreedOn

The Basics of Golf: How to Play Golf

Golf
golf tourism kreedon

Central Government keen to make India a World Golf Tourism Hub

Sports 2.0
courses for sports journalism in India - KreedOn

Courses for Sports Journalism in India: Insightful Courses for Sports Enthusiasts –...

Sports 2.0