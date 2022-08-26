Indian Women golfers begin their campaign in style | Women’s World Amateur Championship 2022

- Advertisement -

The Indian Golfers, Avani Prashant, Smriti Bhargav, and Nishna Patel made a decent start at the 29th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy in Paris on Thursday.

Smriti and Avani recorded the two best scores among the three as India was tied-24th with a day’s total of 148.

The American duo of Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang shot 68 and 69 respectively, as the USA gained a one-stroke lead over Germany. The USA won the Espirito Santo Trophy back in 2018 and is eyeing to become only the second country to win back-to-back titles after the Republic of Korea who did it in 2010 and 2012.

Heck and Zhang, who were also part of the winning USA Curtis team earlier this summer, totaled 5-under-par 137. Heck’s 3-under 68 included four birdies, three of which came in the last eight holes, alongside a bogey. In addition to that, Zhang is also a three-time Mark H. McCormack champion and the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Poland had the best day in its competition history as Kinga Ksumierksa shot a 70 and Dorota Zalewska shot 71 to lift the team to a T3 finish at 3-under-par with South Africa and Switzerland.

