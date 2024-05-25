Indian Women Compound Archers Dominate, Claim Gold at Archery World Cup

- Advertisement -

The Indian Women Compound Archers, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami, clinched their third consecutive gold medal at the Archery World Cup by defeating Turkey on Saturday, May 25. The trio triumphed with a score of 232-226 in a one-sided compound women’s team final at the second stage of the event held in South Korea.

-- Advertisement --

The top-ranked Indian women’s compound team triumphed over Turkey’s Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer, and Begum Yuva, securing the gold medal without losing a single set, finishing with a comfortable six-point lead. For Jyothi, Parneet, and world champion Aditi, this victory marked their third consecutive World Cup gold medal as a team.

Fabulous start to the day folks ✨ India win GOLD medal in Compund Women Team event at Archery World Cup (Stage 2) in South Korea. Trio of Jyothi, Aditi & Parneet beat Turkey 232-226 in Final. #Archery pic.twitter.com/K9dt6nW2Cv — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 25, 2024

-- Advertisement --

They had previously won the season-opening World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai by defeating Italy and ended last year with a gold medal at stage four of the event in Paris. India aims for another gold in the competition as Jyothi and Priyansh prepare to face the USA in the compound mixed team final later today.

The Indian men’s recurve team achieved a momentous victory at the Archery World Cup, overcoming the reigning champions, South Korea. This win marks their first triumph over South Korea in a World Cup final, enhancing their prospects for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, stunned the reigning Olympic champions, South Korea, to secure an Archery World Cup gold medal after 14 years.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 20 Best Chess Boards | Elevate Your Chess Game with the Best