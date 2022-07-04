Indian W vs Sri Lanka W 2nd ODI – India won by 10 wickets

- Advertisement -

Indian women’s cricket team spectacularly won the 2nd ODI match against Srilanka in the 3-match ODI series. With this victory, India eventually won the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Srilanka. A stunning partnership of Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma helped the Indian side chase a total of 174 runs with ease. Smriti scored 94 (not out) off 83 balls while Shefali made 71 (not out) off 71 balls.

After winning the preceding T20 series 2-1, India has now won the OD series as well.

1st ODI

On Friday, Srilankan scored 171 runs in the first ODI of three-match series where the Indian women’s squad won by four wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first. India Women bowlers once again showed their class as they notched up another marvelous performance. The stunning show by Renuka Singh helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 173 in 50 overs. Renuka took four wickets while Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh struck twice each.

In the 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka women were disappointed with the score. A good start was required after losing the first match of the series on Friday. Openers Hasini and Vishmi failed miserably and Ama Kanchana scored the highest run for Srilanka.

Squads

India W team

Indian Team: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

Sri Lanka W team

Sri Lanka Team: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

All-rounder, Pooja Vastrakar said at the pre-match press conference.

"Our approach will be the same as before, we have to win the series 3-0 and dominate all the matches. Whatever plans and preparations we have we made we need to execute,"

