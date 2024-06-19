Indian Ultimate Frisbee Team Secures Silver at 2024 Asia Oceanic Championship in Japan

- Advertisement -

On June 16, the Indian National Ultimate Frisbee mixed team proudly secured a silver medal at the 2024 Asia Oceanic Ultimate Beach Championships (AOUBC) in Shirahama, Japan. They faced the reigning champions, the Philippines, who also claimed first place in the men’s and women’s categories, solidifying their status as the top team in Asia.

-- Advertisement --

This achievement, in a competition featuring teams from across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, marks a significant milestone for Ultimate Frisbee, a sport still in its early stages of development in India. In the 2019 edition of the AOUBC, the Indian team won the bronze medal. This year, with the exception of one player from Bengaluru, the 18-member team predominantly comprised athletes from Chennai, selected through national tryouts and a selection camp.

In the beach format of Ultimate Frisbee, each team has five players on the field at a time, and like in basketball, substitutions are frequent, allowing most team members to participate in a match. The grass format, in contrast, features seven players per team.

-- Advertisement --

Many states with active frisbee communities have state-level associations and host state and regional Ultimate competitions in preparation for the annual National Ultimate Championship.

The team’s head coach, Uday Kumar, reflects on their six-month journey, which was marked by rigorous training, hard work, and unforeseen obstacles, all aimed at achieving their ultimate goal of winning the gold.

Also Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances