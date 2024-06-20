Thursday, June 20, 2024
Indian Tennis Teams Shine Bright With Bronze Wins at BRICS Games
Indian Tennis Teams Shine Bright With Bronze Wins at BRICS Games

Image Source: Sportstar
Saiman Das
The Indian women’s and men’s tennis teams both secured bronze medals at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia. In the third-place play-off on Wednesday, the women’s team triumphed over Republika Srpska with a 2-0 victory. Vaishnavi Adkar made a strong comeback to defeat Sara Mikaca 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2, and Akanksha Nitture clinched the medal by winning 6-3, 6-0 against Anastasija Ignatic. The Indian women had previously lost to Belarus in the semifinals, who ultimately finished as the runner-up to Russia.

The Indian men’s team, coached by Ankita Bhambri, secured a 2-0 victory against Uzbekistan to win the bronze. Karan Singh and Chirag Duhan triumphed over Amir Milushev and Ilya Ignatov, respectively.

