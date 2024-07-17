Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Starts with a Win at Nordea Open in Bastad

- Advertisement -

India’s leading singles player of Tennis, Sumit Nagal, achieved a significant win against Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open on Tuesday. Despite a 0-2 record against the Swedish wild card prior to the match, Sumit Nagal emerged victorious with a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. This victory is noteworthy as Nagal had previously lost to Ymer at the Split Open in Croatia last year and in Lyon, France, in 2019. Set to represent India at the Paris Olympics, Nagal has been climbing the ATP singles rankings, reaching a career-high of 68. The 26-year-old advanced five positions in the latest ATP ranking list released on Monday, surpassing his previous best of 71.

This accomplishment places Nagal as the fourth highest-ranked Indian man since 1973, following Vijay Amritraj (ranked 18th in 1980), Ramesh Krishnan (ranked 23rd in 1985), and Somdev Devvarman (ranked 62nd in 2011). Nagal’s recent impressive performances have not only improved his ranking but also secured his spot in the singles event at the Paris Games.

As the only Indian in the men’s singles event, Nagal has accumulated 779 ATP points. He will next face world number 36 Mariano Navone from Argentina. In other matches, Rafael Nadal will play against fifth seed Cameron Norrie in the second round while Sumit Nagal will compete against fourth seed Mariano Navone. Should both players win their matches, they will meet in the quarter-finals.

Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji, who are slated to represent India in the men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics, are about to participate in their inaugural ATP Tour event as a team. On Wednesday, they will face the German duo of Mark Wallner and Jakob Schnaitter in the first round of the ATP 500 Hamburg Open.

