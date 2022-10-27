Medals Alert! Indian Team shines at 4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship

- Advertisement -

The Indian senior team of Hemant Jalan, Badal Das, Kamal Mukherjee, Pranab Bardhan, Subrata Saha, and Sukamal Das, clinched the gold medal in the 4th Asia Cup bridge championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

5 medals (🥇- 2, 🥈- 1, 🥉- 2) for Bridge India

at the 4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship, held in Jakarta from 19th to 25th October 🔥 Winners are as follows: Senior Team – 🥇

(Badal Chandra Das, Pranab Bardhan, Hemant K Jalan, Kamal Mukherjee, Subrata Saha, Sukamal Das)

The Indian team was led by a huge margin of 119-50 after two sessions against Japan, and the latter conceded defeat in the third session.

Jalan said while praising his partner Mukherjee,

“It’s a game where every player has to play to their potential. We knew that unless we made mistakes, our opponents would find it difficult to beat us. So, our preparation and strategies centered around eliminating errors. We were determined not to concede self goals and in the end, I think, emphasis on this aspect tilted it in our favor,” -- Advertisement --

The Indian women’s team, Asha Sharma and Puja Batra won the gold medal in the pairs event, whereas Vasanti Shah and Bharati Dey won the bronze.

The Indian mixed team after defeating Chinese Taipei 118-97 entered the final but got defeated in the final to host Indonesia and settled for the silver medal. Kiran Nadar – B Satyanarayana, Himani – Rajeev Khandelwal, Bindiya Naidoo – Priya Ranjan Sinha represented the Indian mixed team.

India lost the semifinals to the eventual champion China 102-106 in the open team event but made a great came back and defeated Japan 132-85 in the bronze medal match.

This was the fourth edition of the Asia Cup bridge championship, a quadrennial event. This event was first held in 2010 in China. The participating nations in this fourth edition were India, Indonesia, Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand.

