Indian Table Tennis Squad Announced For The World TT Championships 2022 | Full details here

World Table Tennis Championships is almost a month away and various TT players across different nations will mark their presence in this mega event. The event will be played in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9, 2022. Indian Table Tennis squad has been announced for World Table Tennis Championships 2022.

India’s ace table tennis player, Sharath Kamal, has opted out of this mega event, citing personal reasons. Recently, 40-year-old Sharath won the gold medal in the men’s singles table tennis at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

G Sathiyan, world No. 37, will lead the country’s challenge in the men’s section while world No. 44, Manika Batra will usher the women’s team.

Manika will be aiming to better her performance after an unimpressive campaign at the CWG 2022.

Table Tennis Federation of India stated-

“National men and women coaches, S. Raman and Anindita Chakraborty, Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach of Manika), and masseur Harmeet Kaur will be the other members of the squad for World Table Tennis Championships 2022. Unfortunately, however, the Birmingham CWG multiple medalists, Sharath Kamal has opted out of the team, citing personal reasons.”

Indian Squad for World Table Tennis Championships 2022

The Indian Table Tennis team is expected to leave for Chengdu on September 25.

Men : G Sathiyan, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, and Manav Thakkar.

: G Sathiyan, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah, and Manav Thakkar. Women : Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh.

: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh. Coaches : S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty/Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach).

: S Raman and Anindita Chakraborty/Chris Adrian Pfeiffer (personal coach). Masseur: Harmeet Kaur.

