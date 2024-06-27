Thursday, June 27, 2024
Indian Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu Secures Universality Spots for Paris 2024 Olympics

India Secures Universality Places: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu to Compete at Paris 2024!
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
Indian Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu have secured their spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics through the Universality Places qualification system. This system allows countries to nominate their two highest-ranked swimmers if no one qualifies through the standard process.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) utilized the “universality places” for both male and female swimmers, as no Indian swimmer met the qualification criteria or received a FINA invite based on the Olympic Selection time (B time). The deadline for Olympic qualification was June 23.

In the men’s category, Nataraj topped the World Aquatics points table with 849 points, just ahead of Aryan Nehra, who scored 847 points after his final qualification attempt in Canada. For the women, 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu was the highest-ranked swimmer with 749 points.

In the year 2021, Nataraj, along with seasoned swimmer Sajan Prakash, made history by becoming the first Indian swimmers to achieve the Olympic Qualification Timing (OQT) ‘A’ level, directly qualifying for the Tokyo Games. Srihari Nataraj will take part in the 100-meter backstroke event in Paris Olympics, while Dhinidhi Desinghu will join the women’s 200-meter freestyle competition.

Also Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances

