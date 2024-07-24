Thursday, July 25, 2024
Indian Swimmer’s Paris 2024 Kit Unboxing Video Goes Viral: ‘Every Athlete’s Dream’

Indian Swimmer’s Paris 2024 Kit Unboxing Video Goes Viral: ‘Every Athlete’s Dream’ | KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
Paris is the host city for this year’s Summer Olympics, taking place from July 26 to August 11, although some events will start before the official opening ceremony. As the event approaches, social media is abuzz with anticipation, featuring numerous posts from excited fans and athletes. Among them, Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj shared a video of himself unboxing the official kit for the Paris Olympics.

The video starts with him setting two Puma-branded suitcases on a table. He then proceeds to display his ceremonial attire, various outfits, uniform, footwear, and accessories, one by one. The Indian Olympic Association’s official Instagram page also reposted Srihari Nataraj’s video.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Srihari Nataraj (@srihari33)

The video has garnered nearly 170,000 views and over 13,000 likes since it was posted, with numerous comments from viewers. Nataraj, who first competed in the Olympics in the Men’s 100m Backstroke at Tokyo 2020, will be joined by Dhinidhi Desinghu in representing India at the Paris games.

