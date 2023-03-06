Monday, March 6, 2023
Indian Swimmer Prabhat Koli Completes Oceans Seven Challenge | The Youngest Ever To Do So

Indian Swimmer Prabhat Koli Completes Oceans Seven Challenge | The Youngest Ever to Do So
Image Source- News18
Indian swimmer Prabhat Koli has achieved a milestone after completing the Oceans Seven Challenge and by doing so, he also became the youngest ever to do so. This Indian long-distance swimmer completed the challenge when he swam the Cook Straight in New Zealand, clocking 8 hours and 41 minutes over the 28km stretch in challenging weather conditions. The World Open Waters Swimming Association and the Marathon Swimmers Federation praised the youngster’s achievement as he became the youngest to complete the challenge, which requires tremendous perseverance and efforts.

The Oceans Seven, which is a very decisive open water swimming challenge, includes the English Channel between England and France, the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland, the Strait of Gibraltar between Spain and Morocco, the Catalina Channel between Santa Catalina Island and California, the Molokai Channel between Molokai and Oahu in Hawaii, the Tsugaru Strait between Honshu and Hokkaido in Japan, and finally the Cook Strait between the North and South islands of New Zealand.

Indian swimmer Prabhat Koli expressed his happiness and stated,

“It was the best moment in my swimming career spanning over 15 years to embrace the ultimate challenge of Oceans Seven which has been a dream for many professional swimmers across the globe.”

“I can feel the magnitude of happiness by completing the task”, said the 23-year-old.

“My years of training under different circumstances have paid off finally”,

He also mentioned that the final leg of the challenge in the Cook Strait in New Zealand was a bit challenging because of the weather and gusts. Raju Koli, the father of Prabhat was extremely proud of his son’s milestone, and stated,

“It was worth it to attempt the final attack after grueling preparations of several months. “We are relieved now,”

