Indian Super League 2022 | Kerala Blasters defeat East Bengal in the opening match, 3-1

ISL 2022-23 Match 1 – East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters | Kerala Blasters defeat East Bengal with a score of 3-1 in the ISL opening match of 2022-23, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The ninth season of Indian Super League 2022-23 ventured on Friday with its first match between Kerala Blasters against East Bengal.

The deadlock between the two teams ( East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters) was broken in the second half at the 72nd minute after a zealous faceoff in the first half with a null score. Adrian Luna with Ivan Kaliuzhnyi’s assistance in the second half accomplished their win against East Bengal. Meanwhile, Alex Lima scored from East Bengal and was on the scoresheet.

Further, Bengaluru FC will start their venture in the ISL against North East United FC at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium on October 8. Head coach Simon Grayson says,

“I want to win as many football matches as possible whether it’s in training, pre-season or in Hero ISL.”

While head coach Marco Balbul, unfazed by the challenge of facing Bengaluru FC and says,

“We have built a new, young team with experienced foreign players that will help us a lot.”

The official handle of the ISL tweeted, ““#NorthEastUnitedFC have managed to get in some good young players, keep key players and add exciting foreign signings.”

