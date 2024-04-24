Indian Super League (ISL) Final to be Hosted at Top-Ranked Team’s Home Ground

- Advertisement -

The Indian Super League (ISL) announced on Tuesday that the final match for the 2023-24 season, set for May 4, will be hosted at the home ground of the team with the higher league ranking among the finalists. Mohun Bagan clinched the League shield by narrowly defeating Mumbai City FC on April 15, while FC Goa secured third place. As a result, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Goa are potential locations for the ISL final. Ticket sales will begin once the venue is determined.

Odisha FC and FC Goa triumphed in their respective knockout games against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC, earning their spots in the ISL 2023-24 semi-finals. The semi-final stage begins with Mohun Bagan Super Giant competing against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on April 23. The day after, April 24, Mumbai City FC will take on FC Goa in the opening leg of their semi-final encounter in Goa.

ISL SEMIFINALS & FINAL SCHEDULE:

23rd April – Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

