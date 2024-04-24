Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Indian Super League (ISL) Final to be Hosted at Top-Ranked Team’s Home Ground

Indian Super League (ISL) Final to be Hosted at Top-Ranked Team's Home Ground
Imag Source- Daily Excelsior
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The Indian Super League (ISL) announced on Tuesday that the final match for the 2023-24 season, set for May 4, will be hosted at the home ground of the team with the higher league ranking among the finalists. Mohun Bagan clinched the League shield by narrowly defeating Mumbai City FC on April 15, while FC Goa secured third place. As a result, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Goa are potential locations for the ISL final. Ticket sales will begin once the venue is determined.

Odisha FC and FC Goa triumphed in their respective knockout games against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC, earning their spots in the ISL 2023-24 semi-finals. The semi-final stage begins with Mohun Bagan Super Giant competing against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on April 23. The day after, April 24, Mumbai City FC will take on FC Goa in the opening leg of their semi-final encounter in Goa.

ISL SEMIFINALS & FINAL SCHEDULE:

  • 23rd April – Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant – Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
  • 24th April – FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC – Fatorda Stadium, Goa
  • 28th April – Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
  • 29th AprilMumbai City FC vs FC Goa – Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
  • 4th May – Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 vs Winner of Semi-final 2 (Home of higher ranked team amongst the Finalists)

