Thursday, February 27, 2020
Indian Super League 2019-20: FSDL announces semi-finals dates, venues; Finals in Goa on 14th March

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
ISL 2019-20 Playoffs schedule
Highlights

  • Chennaiyin FC will welcome League winners FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 29th February, Saturday.
  • In the other semi-final reigning champions, Bengaluru FC will take on ATK at the Kanteervara stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 1st March. 
  • The return legs will be played on 7th and 8th March, before the finals in Goa (14th March).

The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced the fixtures for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs on Wednesday. In the first semi-final, Chennaiyin FC will welcome League winners FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 29th February, Saturday. In the other semi-final reigning champions, Bengaluru FC will take on ATK at the Kanteervara stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 1st March.

Two-legged semi-finals, suspensions

The semi-finals will be a two-legged affair, like last year. Clifford Miranda’s Goa will then welcome Owen Coyle’s resurged Chennaiyin at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on 7th March. Bengaluru FC will then head to the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata as they take on ATK in the second leg of the second semifinal. 

FSDL announced that the teams leading on aggregate at the end of the ties will head to the final in Goa on the 14th of March, Saturday. If scores are tied after the tie, the “away goal” rule will apply. However, if the tied on away goals, the match will go to extra time and then penalties. 

Once the match enters extra time, the away goal rule will be scrapped off. Yellow cards and cautions collected in the league stage will not be counted in the playoffs. 

However, if a player has received a suspension resulting from caution in the last league game, they will be suspended from the first leg (Tondonba Singh form Chennaiyin FC). Furthermore, if a player or staff will receive a booking in both the legs of the semi-final, he will be suspended from the final.

Schedule

Indian Super League Playoffs
Tie Date Home Team Away Team Venue
Semi-Final 1 29th February, Saturday Chennaiyin FC FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Semi-Final 2 1st March, Sunday Bengaluru FC ATK Kanteervara Stadium, Bengaluru
Semi-Final 3 7th March, Saturday FC Goa Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
Semi-Final 4 8th March, Sunday ATK Bengaluru FC Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)
Final 14th March, Saturday TBD TBD Fatorda Stadium, Goa

 

Manan Dharamshi
Manan Dharamshi
