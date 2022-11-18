Indian Star Cricketers will support these teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

The Indian star cricketers are not any different than the fans going crazy on the FIFA World Cup 2022. Indian star cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar will be supporting their favorite teams in the upcoming Qatar FIFA WC 2022. Football fever is spreading across the world.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kickstart on Sunday (November 20). The opening match is taking place between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor.

Virat Kohli

Starting with ace cricketer Virat Kohli, the ex-skipper is resting after the T20 World Cup conclusion. Kohli is a huge fan of football and also loves to play the sport. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo being his favorite football player, Kohli often supports Germany.

From then to now ⏪⏩ Germany's #FIFAWorldCup goal-scoring maestros ✨ pic.twitter.com/HxS0usiAu1 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2022

MS Dhoni

As per some of his teammates, the former Indian captain, MS Dhoni is a fine footballer himself. Dhoni usually supports Portugal and his favorite football player is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an avid supporter of Manchester United too.

⚽ 2006

⚽ 2010

⚽ 2014

⚽ 2018

❓ 2022 -- Advertisement -- Will @Cristiano become the first male player to score at five World Cups?#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/u4g6abMZmL — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar

The master blaster is a big fan of football. Tendulkar often supports Argentina, and his favorite footballer is Lionel Messi.

His fifth #FIFAWorldCup awaits 🇦🇷 Will Lionel Messi lead Argentina to glory? pic.twitter.com/2WgBDJ7Pig — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2022

R Ashwin

The off-spinner is a massive fan of Spain. Ashwin had told Sports18,

“I have always been a fan of Spain. Not sure how they are going to do this year. But yes, looking forward to watching how Spain does, the other football teams have picked up the standard of play and the last World Cup was amazing.”

🇪🇸@andresiniesta8 A name that will live forever in Spanish football folklore. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 14, 2022

However, his favorite footballer is the rising sensation of France, Kylian Mbappe. Aswin said,

“I enjoyed watching Kylian Mbappe last time around, so I am looking forward to seeing a lot of new stars jump onto the scene. I am looking forward to the FIFA World Cup Qatar, 2022.”

Pragyan Ojha

The former cricketer Pragyan Ojha usually supports Portugal, and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo. His dream match to watch is Portugal vs Uruguay. Pragyan is also leaving for the prestigious tournament held in Qatar. He said,

“Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. I just want to see him play live.”

