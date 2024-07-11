Indian Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu Claims Silver Medal in Rapid Fire Cup Second Final

- Advertisement -

Indian pistol shooter Vijayveer Sidhu sustained the impressive streak of Indian men’s pistol shooters at the Rapid-Fire Cup, as he won silver medal, the final preparatory tournament before the Paris Olympics 2024.

Sidhu secured the silver medal in the second competition of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol final event in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday. He performed exceptionally well in the final, averaging 4 shots per round.

In the decisive round, however, he managed only 1 out of 5 shots, bringing his total score to 29/40. Despite this, his performance was sufficient for a podium finish. Clément Bessaguet from France claimed the gold medal with a score of 32, becoming the only shooter to medal in both finals.

Germany’s Emanuel Muller completed the podium with a bronze medal, achieving a total score of 27/35.

This event marked India’s second medal in the competition, with Anish Bhanwala having won the gold in the first final of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol on Tuesday.

Vijayveer had a disappointing performance in the first qualifying round of the competition but made a strong comeback, scoring an impressive 586 (21X) to secure fourth place in the second qualifying round, which was led by Clément with 593 (25X).

This category is one of the most competitive among all shooting events. Therefore, Indian shooters winning two medals at this event ahead of the Paris Olympics is a promising development.

However, they must sustain their focus and precision in Paris later this month, as the competition will be even more intense with Chinese and Korean shooters participating.

