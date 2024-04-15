Indian Shooter Palak Gulia Wins Bronze, Secures Paris Olympic Quota in 10m Air Pistol

- Advertisement -

Palak Gulia, a shooter who has earned medals at the Asian Games, secured India’s final quota spot for pistol shooting in the Paris Olympics. This achievement came after Palak Gulia clinched the third position in the 10m air pistol event during the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship. Despite a shaky start in the 24-shot final, the teenager demonstrated remarkable composure, steadily advancing up the rankings to finish with a score of 217.6 before exiting after the 22nd shot.

The gold went to Elmira Karapetyan from Armenia, with Thai teenager Kamonlak Saencha securing silver and the second quota spot. Notably, Elmira Karapetyan already possessed a quota in the 10m air pistol category, leaving the remaining seven finalists vying for the two remaining spots. This marks India’s 20th quota in shooting for the Paris Olympics, with eight allocated to pistol shooting. Of the total 16 quotas secured by India in rifle and pistol shooting, with the remaining four in shotgun events.

Both Indian shooters faced a challenging start but displayed remarkable resilience under pressure when Saencha and the seasoned Veronika Major from Hungary posed a threat to lead the pack early on with exceptional marksmanship. Saencha’s impressive score of 10.9 for her 13th shot exemplified this. Initially struggling to rise above fifth place, Palak and Sainyam encountered setbacks, yet Major’s eliminations proved disastrous, allowing Palak to seize a 0.6-point lead over Major before the 19th round, with Sainyam finishing in fifth place. In the qualification relay held earlier on Saturday, both Palak and Sainyam secured their spots with a score of 578.

