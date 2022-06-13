Monday, June 13, 2022
Indian Rowing Team is all Set for Action in the World Rowing Cup II, 2022

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Indian rowers of 29 members are all set to fly for World Cup 2, 2022 at Poznan, Poland. The 2022 World Rowing Cup II will be hosted from 13-20 June in Poznan, Poland, at Lake Malta. This is the second event of the 2022 World Cup Series- KreedOn
Image Source- News 18
A 29 members contingent of Indian rowers is all set to fly for World Cup 2, 2022 at Poznan, Poland. The 2022 World Rowing Cup II will be hosted from 13-20 June in Poznan, Poland, at Lake Malta. This is the second event of the 2022 World Cup Series.

Three Rowing World Cups are held annually and comprise of 14 Olympic events and a combination of non-Olympic events.

Previously, India’s rowers impressed at World Cup 1 held in Belgrade, Serbia.

After the Belgarde event (world cup), the male participants were joined by female and para rowers for the 2022 World Rowing Cup II.

The Indian team includes Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat, who represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Jakar Khan, who missed the Olympic cut, will be present in the competition.

The Indian teams will not participate in the last event of the series scheduled in Lucerne, Switzerland from July 8 to 10. The RFI president stated.

“These exposure trips were planned with an eye on the 2022 Asian Games. As the third event was close to the Asiad, we had decided to skip it,”.

Nidhi Singh
