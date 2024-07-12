Indian Racing Festival 2024: Sourav Ganguly Enters Racing World with Kolkata Royal Tigers Acquisition

- Advertisement -

The Indian Racing Festival, a leading motorsport event in India, is preparing for its third season with a significant boost. Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has become the owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers Racing team for the 2024 season of Indian Racing Festival.

This collaboration significantly strengthens Indian Racing’s efforts to grow the motorsport ecosystem across the country.

Created by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., the Indian Racing Festival is a well-organized motorsport event aimed at engaging India’s expanding motorsport audience.

The festival features two primary championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

Featuring eight city-based teams from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad, the Indian Racing Festival is set to deliver an exciting season of high-speed thrills.

The third edition of the IRF is slated to run from August to November this year.

Kolkata will be joining the competition for the first time, bringing an additional level of excitement to the event.

Ganguly’s involvement is expected to bring new energy and prestige to motor racing in West Bengal and eastern India.

With him in charge, fans can expect the sport to become more popular. They can also see exciting changes for the Kolkata Royal Tigers under the charge of Sourav Ganguly.

