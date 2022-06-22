Indian powerlifters & their amazing journey | Won 22 medals at Asia-Oceania Open Powerlifting Championship

- Advertisement -

Indian powerlifters ended their campaign with 22 medals, including six gold, at the Asia-Oceania Open Powerlifting Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Powerlifters, Ashok and Sudhir booked their seats for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, 2022.

Ashok clinched two gold in men’s 65kg in Asia and Open events. Joby Mathew grabbed four gold in men’s under 59kg in Master’s Asia and Open events.

On the final day of individual events, in the second round, Sudhir claimed bronze with a best lift of 214kg in men’s 88kg. He secured the third rank behind the Paralympic and world champion Abdelkareem Khattab of Jordan (241kg) and China’s Jixiong Ye (233 kg).

A total of 22 medals were won by the Indian team with six gold, four silver, and 12 bronze medals. China finished atop with 29 medals consisting of 21 gold.

Ashok and Sudhir will unite with Parmjeet Kumar (men under 49kg) and Sakina Khatun (women under 45kg) in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. They are expected to qualify for Paris 2024.

National coach JP Singh said

“It was a very satisfying performance from the team. The aim will be to win at least 2-3 medals at the CWG.”

Indian powerlifters – Parmjeet, Khatun, Sudhir, Geeta, and Manpreet Kaur will represent India in the Para Powerlifting events at the Birmingham event, scheduled for July 28.

