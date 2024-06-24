Indian Para Team Bags 14 Medals at International Badminton Event: Glory in Glasgow

The Indian Para Badminton team delivered an outstanding performance at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International Level 1 tournament in Glasgow, Scotland, from June 19 to June 23, 2024. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, the Indian Para Badminton team secured a total of 14 medals, including 3 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze.
Gold
1. WS-SH6 – Nithya Sre Sumathysivan
2. WS-SU5 – Thulasimathi Murugesan
3. MD-SL4- SL3 Jagadesh Dilli & Subrajeet Maharana
Silver
1. MS SL3 – Nitesh Kumar
2. MS SL4 – Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
3. WS SL3 – Manasi Joshi
4. MS SH6 – Krishna Nagar
5. WS SU5 – Manisha Ramadass
6. XD SH6 – Nithya Sre Sumathysivan & Sivarajan Solaimalai
7. MD SL3- SL4 – Premkumar Ezhil & Dinesh Rajaiah
Bronze
1. WS SL3 – Mandeep Kaur
2. MS SL4 – Tarun
3. MS SL3 – Nehal Gupta
4. XD -SU5 & SL3 – Nitesh Kumar & Thulasimathi Murugesan