Monday, June 24, 2024
Indian Para Team Bags 14 Medals at International Badminton Event: Glory in Glasgow

Glory in Glasgow: Indian Para Team Bags 14 Medals at International Badminton Event | KreedOn
Image Source: Paralympic Committee of India
By Saiman Das
The Indian Para Badminton team delivered an outstanding performance at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International Level 1 tournament in Glasgow, Scotland, from June 19 to June 23, 2024. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, the Indian Para Badminton team secured a total of 14 medals, including 3 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze.

Gold

1. WS-SH6 – Nithya Sre Sumathysivan
2. WS-SU5 – Thulasimathi Murugesan
3. MD-SL4- SL3 Jagadesh Dilli & Subrajeet Maharana

Silver

1. MS SL3 – Nitesh Kumar
2. MS SL4 – Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
3. WS SL3 – Manasi Joshi
4. MS SH6 – Krishna Nagar
5. WS SU5 – Manisha Ramadass
6. XD SH6 – Nithya Sre Sumathysivan & Sivarajan Solaimalai
7. MD SL3- SL4 – Premkumar Ezhil & Dinesh Rajaiah

Bronze

1. WS SL3 – Mandeep Kaur
2. MS SL4 – Tarun
3. MS SL3 – Nehal Gupta
4. XD -SU5 & SL3 – Nitesh Kumar & Thulasimathi Murugesan

Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances

