Indian Para-Shuttlers Ensure 15 Medals in BWF Para-Badminton World Championships

Promising para-badminton players, Manisha Ramadass and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan reached the semifinals of women’s singles and doubles events at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships on Friday. To everyone’s delight, para-shuttlers ensured 15 medals for India.

It’s interesting to note that Manisha Ramadass and Sumathy Sivan, both playing their first World Championship, joined former champion Manasi Joshi, who also made it to the semifinals in women’s singles SL3 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 along with Ruthick Ragupathi.

Nagar with Sivan outsmarted Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai and Choi Wing Kei by 23-21 and 21-18.

Sivan later paired with Rachana Shaileshkumar Patel to beat England’s Anya Butterworth and Egypt’s Yasmina Eissa 21-10, 21-14 in women’s doubles SH6. In women’s singles SH6, Sivan defeated Chinese Taipei’s Cai Yi-Lin 21-13, 21-6 to advance further.

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat won the men’s singles SL3 quarterfinal over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-17, 21-19.

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat remained on course to defend his double gold as he reached the semifinals in singles and doubles men's SL-3 section at the ongoing #ParaBadminton World championship.@PramodBhagat83 pic.twitter.com/kTRR12KggV — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2022

Manoj Sarkar defeated France’s Mathieu Thomas 21-15, 12-21, 9-21 in the men’s singles SL3 quarterfinals and sealed a clash with compatriot Nitesh Kumar who convincingly won against William Smith 21-8, 21-12.

In men’s singles SL4, Sukant Kadam emerged victorious against Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang. Now Kadam will face Fredy Setiawan from Indonesia at the ongoing Para-Badminton World Championships.

