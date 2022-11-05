Saturday, November 5, 2022
Indian Para-Shuttlers Ensure 15 Medals in BWF Para-Badminton World Championships

Indian Para-Shuttlers Ensure 15 Medals in BWF Para-Badminton World Championships

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Indian Para-Shuttlers Ensure 15 Medals in BWF Para-Badminton World Championships- KreedOn
Image Source- IANS Twitter
Promising para-badminton players, Manisha Ramadass and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan reached the semifinals of women’s singles and doubles events at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships on Friday. To everyone’s delight, para-shuttlers ensured 15 medals for India.

It’s interesting to note that Manisha Ramadass and Sumathy Sivan, both playing their first World Championship, joined former champion Manasi Joshi, who also made it to the semifinals in women’s singles SL3 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5 along with Ruthick Ragupathi.

Nagar with Sivan outsmarted Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai and Choi Wing Kei by 23-21 and 21-18.

Sivan later paired with Rachana Shaileshkumar Patel to beat England’s Anya Butterworth and Egypt’s Yasmina Eissa 21-10, 21-14 in women’s doubles SH6. In women’s singles SH6, Sivan defeated Chinese Taipei’s Cai Yi-Lin 21-13, 21-6 to advance further.

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat won the men’s singles SL3 quarterfinal over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-17, 21-19.

Manoj Sarkar defeated France’s Mathieu Thomas 21-15, 12-21, 9-21 in the men’s singles SL3 quarterfinals and sealed a clash with compatriot Nitesh Kumar who convincingly won against William Smith 21-8, 21-12.

In men’s singles SL4, Sukant Kadam emerged victorious against Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang. Now Kadam will face Fredy Setiawan from Indonesia at the ongoing Para-Badminton World Championships.

Top 10 Most Common Badminton Faults You Need To Know

Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
