Indian Para Shooters & Their Raining Records – Para shooting World Cup Chateauroux

Indian Para shooters returned to India after their triumphant journey at Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022. Their brave expedition in this event led them to haul six gold, 5 silver, and one bronze medal.

13 Indian para shooters represented in this event

Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis won the air pistol 10m P6 mixed team event to clinch India’s third gold. Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Narwal scored 138.7 in the final six shots. He shot consistent scores of 10s and 9s, whereas Francis also marked scores of 9s, a few 8s, and 10.

Rubina also bagged the bronze in the P2 – Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event with a total score of 213.1 and won a total of three medals for India at Chateauroux.

After winning gold in the mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna became the second Indian para shooter to earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics.

The star of the show, Avani Lekhara

Young Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara continued her reign and won second gold on Saturday. Her first gold with a world record score – 250.6 in Women’s 10m Air Rifle standing SH1, broke her own record of 249.6. She then clinched her second gold in the R8 – Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 event with a total shot score of 458.3.

Rahul Jakhar clinched gold and Rubina won silver in P5 -10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 individual event.

The duo of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana secured silver at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1. The team of Singhraj, Rahul Jakhar & Nihal Singh won silver in the P3 – Mixed Team 25m Pistol SH1 event.

Paralympic stars Narwal, Singhraj, and Nihal won the silver in the P1 – Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 team event.

