Indian Para-Shooters Rubina Francis and Swaroop Unhalkar Qualify for Paris Paralympics via Wildcard

Indian para shooters Rubina Francis and Swaroop Unhalkar have earned quotas for the Paris Paralympics through the bipartite allocation system, raising the total number of shooters representing India at the Games to ten.

The Paralympic Committee of India requested two bipartite (wildcard) slots for Rubina Francis (women’s 10m air pistol SH1), who is currently ranked second in the world, and Unhalkar (men’s 10m air rifle SH1).

Rubina Francis, who won a bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, and Swaroop Unhalkar have consistently performed well in international competitions, leading the PCI to apply for bipartite quotas on their behalf.

Subhash Rana, the national para shooting coach, mentioned that they requested a wildcard entry after the pair narrowly missed qualifying spots.

Previously, at the Para Shooting World Cup in Delhi, Rubina Francis secured a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event but fell just short of earning a quota. Rubina’s addition ensures that India will have a female shooter at the Paris Paralympics.

