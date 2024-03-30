Indian Open: Veer Ahlawat Breaks into Top-10 Rankings Before Play Halted Due to Lightning

- Advertisement -

Veer Ahlawat became the highest-ranking Indian golfer in sixth place, while Keita Nakajima from Japan took a two-shot lead with a score of 65 in the second round of the Hero Indian Open, despite weather interruptions. Ahlawat finished at 9-under, trailing Nakajima by five shots. Nakajima’s strong performance puts him in the running for his first DP World Tour title as a rookie.

Manu Gandas played exceptionally well on the second day, shooting a fantastic score of 7-under 65, which moved him to a total of 6-under and tied him for 16th place. Karandeep Kochhar from Chandigarh also finished with the same score and position.

Gaganjeet Bhullar ended up in 22nd place with a score of 5-under 139 after shooting 70 and 69 in two rounds. Rashid Khan and Shubhankar Sharma were tied at 4-under, with Sharma at 2-under through 16 holes before play stopped because of lightning.

Aman Raj from India was doing well at 3-under through 13 holes, tying for eighth place at 7-under. Anirban Lahiri, who struggled in the first round with a score of 77, was now 1-under with four holes remaining. But the star of the day was Norwegian golfer Espen Kofstad, who set a new course record at DLF Golf and Country Club with an incredible 10-under 62, securing his spot in the next rounds.

Despite a rocky start with a high score in the first round, a 36-year-old golfer from Oslo broke the previous course record set by Sharma in 2018 and Arjun Puri in 2022.

French player Romain Langasque continued to do well, scoring 12-under with two rounds of 66, while Matteo Manassero from Italy made a strong comeback with scores of 65 and 68, totaling 11-under.

Tied for fourth place were French golfer Jeong Weon Ko and Joost Luiten from the Netherlands, both at 10-under par. Luiten, who was leading overnight, still has three holes to play in the second round.

During Ahlawat’s round, he hit a remarkable eagle shot from 260 yards away using his 3-hybrid club, followed by sinking a 10-foot putt.

