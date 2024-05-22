Indian Open Surfing Competition Set for May 31 to June 2: Ride the Waves

- Advertisement -

The Surfing Federation of India (SFI), which oversees surfing and stand-up paddling in the country, revealed the 5th edition of the Indian Open Surfing (IOS) on Monday. Endorsed by the International Surfing Association, this top-tier event will take place at the serene Sasihithlu Beach in Mangaluru, hosted by the Mantra Surf Club, from May 31 to June 2.

Indian Open Surfing, the three-day surfing competition, will showcase the talents of India’s top-ranked surfers. For the fifth consecutive year, the Karnataka government is supporting this event. The competition will feature four categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms (U-16) Boys, and Groms (U-16) Girls.

The Indian Open of Surfing is the second stop in the 2024 National Championship series, following the International Surfing Festival Kerala 2024, which took place in March at Varkala’s picturesque cliff beach. The IOS will see fierce competition between surfers from the east and west coasts, as these championships offer crucial ranking points that will impact the surfers’ overall standings at the season’s end.

Ramesh Budihal, Harish M, Srikanth D, and Manikandan M are standout surfers in the men’s category, having excelled at the recent national championship in Kerala. In the women’s division, Kamali Moorthy, Srishthi Selvam, and Sandhya Arun are top contenders for the highest accolades. Teenage prodigy Kishore Kumar is also drawing significant attention due to his impressive recent performances.

