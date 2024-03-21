Thursday, March 21, 2024
Indian Open Jumps: Nayana James, Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Gold, Eldhose Secures Silver

Image Source: Daily Excelsior
Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
In Bangalore, on Wednesday, experienced long jumper Nayana James clinched the gold medal, achieving a new personal best at the Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024 held at the Anju Bobby High Performance Center.

During her second attempt, Nayana surpassed her previous record of 6.55 meters with a jump of 6.67 meters. Shaili Singh, who won silver at the U20 World Championships, secured the silver medal with a season-best jump of 6.40 meters, while Sushmita claimed the bronze with a jump of 6.28 meters.

Shaili Singh, mentored by legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, showed promise with a strong start of 6.35 meters. Despite steadily improving to reach 6.40 meters, she struggled in later attempts, unable to reach her full potential.

Although Nayana maintained consistency with jumps of 6.64 meters and 6.48 meters, neither she nor Shaili reached the Olympic qualification mark of 6.86 meters.

This was Nayana’s second tournament of the year, following her participation in the Asian Indoor Championships with a best jump of 6.23 meters. She had won the silver medal at last year’s 37th National Games in Goa with a jump of 6.52 meters.

Many of India’s top jumpers competed at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps event held in Bangalore, Karnataka, on Wednesday.

Winners

Men’s Pole Vault – M Gowtham (TN – 5.10m (PB)), Women’s Pole Vault – Pavithra Vengatesan (TN – 4.15m (PB)).

Men’s Long Jump – Muhammad Anees Yahiya (KER – 7.94m), Women’s Long Jump – Nayana James (KER -6.67m (PB)).

Men’s Triple Jump – Abdulla Aboobacker (KER – 16.76m), Women’s Triple Jump – Poorva Hitesh Sawant (MAH – 13.31m (PB)).

Men’s High Jump – Jesse Sandesh (KAR -2.20m), Women’s High Jump – Athira Somaraj (KER -1.76m (==PB)).

