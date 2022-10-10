Monday, October 10, 2022
Indian Olympic Association: Goa to host 37th edition of National Games in October 2023

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Goa to host 37th edition of National Games in October 2023- KreedOn
Image Source- India Today
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announces ‘Goa’ to be the host of the upcoming National Games 2023 on Saturday. The 37th edition of the National Games will be held in October 2023 but the dates are yet to be decided to avoid overlap with the 19th Asian Games.

Image Source: ANI

In a letter to Goa’s Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Ajit Roy, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta writes,

“IOA is pleased to note the wholehearted support of the Government of Goa to host the 37th National Games in Goa in 2023. The Goa delegation may receive the IOA flag at the Closing Ceremony of the 36th National Games on 12th October 2022 in Surat, Gujarat.”

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta further adds,

“The date of the 37th National Games will be decided to keep in view the dates of the 19th Asian Games, which will be held from 23rd September to 8th October 2022 in Hangzhou, China.”

Goa will be hosting the prestigious 37th edition of the National Games for the first time after earlier attempts. Goa was earlier set to host the 36th edition of the National Games but the IOA shifted the venue to Gujrat, who agreed to conduct the event in a short span of time.

