Saturday, November 5, 2022
HISTORY MADE! Indian men’s squash team wins maiden gold at Asian Squash Team C’Ships

By Nidhi Singh
The Indian Men’s team, led by the star player, Saurav Ghosal, has won its first-ever Gold Medal at the Asian Squash Team Championships. They beat Kuwait in the final in straight sets (2-0) to clinch the 2022 Asian Squash Team Championships which took place in Cheongju, South Korea.

Saurav Ghosal emerged victorious after Ramit Tandon gave India the lead with straight-game wins over Ali Aramezi.

The first game was comfortably won by Ramit Tandon 3-0 against Ali Aramezi (11-5, 11-7, 11-4) and in the second game, Saurav played dominantly and beat Ammar Altamimi by 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 11-3). In the third match, Abhay Singh and Falah Mohammad not played following the wins of Ghosal and Tandon as the championship was won.

On the other hand, the Women’s Squash Team settled for the bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Malaysia in the Semi-Finals. The Indian women’s team placed second in Pool B with two wins and a loss. The women’s team defeated Iran and Singapore 3-0 before losing to Hong Kong in the preliminary phase.

The Asian Team Championship is an international squash competition where different teams representing different nations participate and it is organized by the Asian Squash Federation.

Nidhi Singh
