Indian K9 Teams Set to Secure Paris Olympics from Terror Threats

Ten specially trained dogs from the Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special commando units have been deployed in France to ensure counter-terrorism and anti-sabotage security at the Paris Olympics, starting next week. These ten Indian K9 Teams will conduct sniffing and patrol duties at various sites at Paris Olympics.

The K9 teams have completed a unique 10-week training program, marking the first collaboration between the canine squads of the Indian and French governments.

Handlers and their dogs come from several CAPF units, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), as well as the National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles.

The dogs belong to the Belgian Malinois breed, renowned for their roles in infantry patrols and anti-sabotage sniffing duties, such as detecting bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and troublemakers in various internal security operations, including anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist activities.

The handlers of these ten canine teams have completed refresher physical training and a special course on the fundamentals of the French language in preparation for their Olympic assignments.

The handlers will don their standard combat uniforms, distinguished by a unique patch of the Indian flag on their chest and another on their shoulder, provided by the security agencies assigned to the mega event.

International media reports indicate that France is mobilizing approximately 30,000 police officers daily for the Olympics, which are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with numbers peaking at 45,000 for the opening ceremony along the Seine River.

Additionally, around 18,000 military personnel are contributing to the security efforts, with many stationed in a large, specially constructed camp on the outskirts of Paris.

India will be sending 117 athletes to the Olympics, accompanied by 140 support staff and officials.

