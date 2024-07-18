Thursday, July 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsIndian K9 Teams Set to Secure Paris Olympics from Terror Threats
-- Advertisement --

Indian K9 Teams Set to Secure Paris Olympics from Terror Threats

Indian K9 Teams Set to Secure Paris Olympics from Terror Threats | KreedOn
Image Source: India TV
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ten specially trained dogs from the Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special commando units have been deployed in France to ensure counter-terrorism and anti-sabotage security at the Paris Olympics, starting next week. These ten Indian K9 Teams will conduct sniffing and patrol duties at various sites at Paris Olympics.

-- Advertisement --

The K9 teams have completed a unique 10-week training program, marking the first collaboration between the canine squads of the Indian and French governments.

Handlers and their dogs come from several CAPF units, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), as well as the National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles.

-- Advertisement --

The dogs belong to the Belgian Malinois breed, renowned for their roles in infantry patrols and anti-sabotage sniffing duties, such as detecting bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and troublemakers in various internal security operations, including anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist activities.

The handlers of these ten canine teams have completed refresher physical training and a special course on the fundamentals of the French language in preparation for their Olympic assignments.

The handlers will don their standard combat uniforms, distinguished by a unique patch of the Indian flag on their chest and another on their shoulder, provided by the security agencies assigned to the mega event.

-- Advertisement --

International media reports indicate that France is mobilizing approximately 30,000 police officers daily for the Olympics, which are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, with numbers peaking at 45,000 for the opening ceremony along the Seine River.

Additionally, around 18,000 military personnel are contributing to the security efforts, with many stationed in a large, specially constructed camp on the outskirts of Paris.

India will be sending 117 athletes to the Olympics, accompanied by 140 support staff and officials.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Bhajan Kaur Biography: Family | Career | Education | Awards – All Details
Next article
Deepa Malik Appointed as South Asia Representative for Asian Paralympic Committee

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Top 12 Best Football Stadiums in the World: From Old Classics to Modern Marvels

Ranjeet Kumar -
In today’s era football stadiums have evolved far beyond simple grass fields and stands, transforming into grand coliseums in...
KreedOn Banter

Paris Mayor Swims in Cleaned-Up River Seine Ahead of Olympics

Saiman Das -
In a historic event in Paris, swimming has been officially permitted in the River Seine, which had been restricted...
News

Deepa Malik Appointed as South Asia Representative for Asian Paralympic Committee

Saiman Das -
Deepa Malik, a Paralympian and the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, has been appointed...
Cricket

Top 10 Teams with Most 200+ Totals in T20Is: High Scoring Teams

Sumit Gupta -
High-scoring games have become a norm in T20 International cricket and teams are often crossing 200. This format is...
News

Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra Achieve Top Seedings for India at Paris 2024 Olympics Table Tennis

Saiman Das -
Sreeja Akula, seeded 16th, and Manika Batra, seeded 18th, are the top-seeded Indian players in the table tennis tournament...
News

AIFF Receives Assurance of Government Support from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Saiman Das -
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged government support "within...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019